MILTON – Walter N. Bezio, 90, of Everest Road passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 at the Homestead at Pillsbury in St. Albans.

Walter was born Aug. 27, 1928 in Burlington, the son of the late Joseph and Myrtle Morrow Bezio. On Sept. 6, 1947 he married Eleanor Smith in St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Milton.

He had been employed with the Blodgett Oven Company for over 30 years as a tool and dye maker. He was an avid Red Sox fan.

Walter is survived by his three children Gerald Bezio and partner, Karen Herrero, of Milton; Carol Young of Virginia Beach, Va.; and Michael Bezio of Milton; by his four grandchildren Travis Bezio, Kristy Jankowski and Thomas and Donald Young; and by his great-grandchildren Jordan, Annika, Corey, Logan, Brady, Piper, Kennedy, Ireland and Whisper.

He was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor, on Aug. 3, 2008 and by his grandson TJ Young.

As per Walter’s wishes, there will be no funeral service; however, visiting hours were held on Monday, Sept. 10 at Minor Funeral Home in Milton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Vermont Affiliate, Inc. 434 Hurricane Ln., Williston, VT 05495. Condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com.