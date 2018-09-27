HOBE SOUND, FL/COLCHESTER, VT – Shirley H. Watson, 83, of Hobe Sound, Fla. and formerly of Colchester, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2018 at the Salerno Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stuart, Fla. after multiple health issues over the past year.

Shirley was born April 4, 1935 in Winooski, the daughter of the late Eutrope and Marie Niquette.

She was a proud United States Marine in Washington, D.C. This was where she met her husband, Richard, also a Marine, to whom she was married to for nearly 62 years.

After both being honorably discharged they relocated to Vermont where they built their home and renovated many others. They adopted and raised James in 1966 and Richard in 1968. Together they spent many years supporting the boys’ sports and later stock car racing.

Shirley worked at GE, the Colchester school system, Vermont Appliance and the District Court of Vermont and was a great, hardworking mother and homemaker. A lively lady that excelled at ladies and mixed bowling, she loved her crafts and large Cobalt Blue collection. She also loved playing cards, marbles and many other activities as well as spending time with family, friends and relatives along Lake Champlain. She was also a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Colchester.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to all who knew her. She loved life and will be dearly missed.

Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Richard, of Hobe Sound, Fla.; her two sons and their families, James and his wife, Christine, of Owings, Md. and Richard of Hobe Sound, Fla.; her grandchildren James, Ashley and Tony and her great-grandson, Tyler; her sister Peggy Sweeney and her four brothers Paul, Armand, Raymond and Bobby Niquette and their spouses as well as many nieces and nephews. She leaves also special friends Ernie and Peggy Chamberlain and many other great friends.

Besides her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her brother Leo Niquette and her sisters Grace Viens and Alice Rooney.

Shirley was cremated and will be returned to her beloved Vermont for a graveside ceremony to be held on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Middle Road in Milton. This will be followed by a get-together at the North County Saloon just across the road from the cemetery.

