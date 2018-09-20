MILTON – Ruth V. Peters, 92, died peacefully on Sept. 18, 2018 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with her loving son Wayne; daughter-in- law, Darcey; and grandson Aaron by her side.

Ruth was born Feb. 27, 1926 in Burlington, the daughter of Joseph and Delia LaBounty. She was married to Langdon Peters, who predeceased her on Feb. 11, 2003.

Ruth was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Milton and very active with their thrift store. She also loved to play Bingo and spend time with her family.

She is survived by her sons Wayne Peters and his wife, Darcey, and Brett Peters; by her grandchildren Aaron and Christina and Meghan, Taylor and Mikayla; by her sister Frances Talley and by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to Langdon, she was predeceased by her brothers Walter and Raymond LaBounty.

Ruth’s family would like to extend special thanks to the University of Vermont Medical Center and “A” wing at Birchwood Terrace for the excellent care given to her.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton with prayers offered by the Rev. John Feltz at 7:30 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Ann’s Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.