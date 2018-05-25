MILTON – Rodney A. Weed, 60, died peacefully on Sunday, May 20, 2018 at the Berlin Health and Rehab Center.

Rod was born Oct. 25, 1957 in Burlington, the son of Winfield and Barbara (Pigeon) Weed.

He enjoyed working on cars and was co-owner of Advantage Auto in Burlington. He loved auto racing and was crew chief for Beaver Dragon. He was a past member of the Milton Eagles #4218.

Rod was very well liked and would do anything to help anyone in need.

He is survived by his brothers Ronald McLaughlin and wife, Judy, of Milton; Michael McLaughlin and wife, Lisa, of Arizona; Bradley Weed and his wife, Maureen, of Florida; by his sister, Amy O’Halloran, and her husband, Jack, of Milton; and by many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Winfield and Barbara Weed and his brothers David, Larry, Richard and Edwin McLaughlin.

Special thanks is given by Rod’s family to Virginia and the staff at the Berlin Health and Rehab. Center in Berlin for the excellent care given during his stay.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, May 23, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. A funeral service will be held Thursday May 24, 2018 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Ann’s Cemetery.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.