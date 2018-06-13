North Hero, Grand Isle, South Hero and the Vermont Air Guard have lost a rather good guy.

Dick Hazen was born in North Hero on May 2, 1925, the son of Walton and Iva (Plant) Hazen.

He was a veteran of the Army Air Corps during WWII and the Korean Conflict and was employed as a civil service employee for the Air Guard, retiring in January 1985. Following retirement, he was appointed by the governor as a member of the State Veteran’s Board for a 12-year period. He belonged to the Congregational Church of South Hero, Isle of Patmos Masonic Lodge, the VFW and the American Legion.

Dick married Janet Atkins on May 3, 1947, and they are the loving parents of three girls, Rebecca, Polly and Laura.

His grandchildren were very special to him and loving. After retirement, Dick and Janet travelled extensively and enjoyed the many wonders of our great nation. He relied on the good judgment and intellect of a beautiful and gracious Janet; they were a great and loving team.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Janet, of South Hero; by his daughters Rebecca O’Donnell and her, husband Eugene, of Mashpee, Mass.; Polly Dietsch and her husband, Harald, of Essex Jct.; and Laura Sibley and her husband, Ray, of Milton. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jennifer, Terry, Dan, Samantha and Eric; his great-grandchildren Caity, Jon, Jack, Carly, Colby and Dylan; his brother Elliot and his wife, Nancy, of North Carolina and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Shirley Duffy, and his brothers Robert Hazen and Gordon Hazen.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont National Guard Charitable Foundation, 789 VT National Guard Road, Colchester, VT 05446.

Visiting hours will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday June 16, 2018 in the South Hero Congregation Church Hall with a funeral service following in the church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Grand Isle Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.