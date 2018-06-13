MILTON – Reginald G. Gonyo, 79, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, Saturday June 9, 2018.

Reg was born April 5, 1939 in St. Albans, the son of Herbert and Edith (Chagnon) Gonyo.

He graduated from Burlington High School. On July 7, 1973, he married Martha Ann Ruiter. They have lived in Milton for over 38 years.

Reggie loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his son, Matthew, and inviting family and friends over for backyard cookouts. He also loved to spend time with his granddaughters.

Reg is survived by his wife of over 44 years, Martha; by his son, Matthew Gonyo, and his wife, Brenna, of Colchester; his granddaughters Emma and Lillian, his sisters Ruth Shelley of Florida, Pearl Whitehouse of Burlington and Rosalie Genest and her husband, Joe, of St. George and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers Herbert Jr. and Leon and his sisters Irene Maskell, Leona Turner, Gloria McGraw and Bernadette Blow.

Memorial contributions in Reggie’s name may be made to the Chittenden County Humane Society, 142 Kindness Court, So. Burlington, VT 05403.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday June 14, 2018 from 3-6 p.m. with services at 6 p.m. at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton.

