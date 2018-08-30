Phyllis E. Alger, 77, of Belgrade passed away August 23, 2018 at Mountain View Care Center in Bozeman, Montana.

Phyllis was born April 8, 1941 to Howard and Grace (Dow) Pidgeon in Burlington, Vermont. She attended school in Milton, Vermont where she met her husband, Reginald Alger. They were married on November 12, 1960, in Milton. There they raised three sons, Todd, Robert, and Steve.

In 1984 the family moved to Belgrade, Montana.

Phyllis was very social and enjoyed talking on the phone and getting donuts every day at the New Day Bakery.

She is preceded in death by husband and parents. She is survived by her sons Todd (Rhannon) Alger of Belgrade, Montana, Robert Alger of Belgrade, Montana and Steve Alger of Milton, Vermont.

A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 12:05 p.m. at St. John Vianney in Belgrade, Mont.