MILTON – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Matriarch and Queen, Pauline Pratt Morrissette.

Pauline passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep with her beloved Celine by her side, Sunday August 26, 2018 at her home in Milton.

Pauline was born on May 29, 1933 in Burlington, the daughter of Eugene and Aurora (Bedard) Marcotte.

She was raised by her aunt Marie Bedard and all of her children, who were like brothers and sisters to her.

On February 16, 1951, she married Henry S. Pratt, the father of her 8 children. Henry passed away on February 1, 1981.

On November 29, 1986, she married Larry Morrissette, who died in 1998.

The most important things to Pauline was her family, her faith, and all the friends she made throughout the years. She was a very kind and giving woman who was the true meaning of being a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, we will be forever lost without her. Never was there a person she met who stayed a stranger for long. Mom loved her many trips to the casinos and Sunday rides. She will be greatly missed by many.

Pauline is survived by her children Paul Pratt and Lany Dion of Milton, Linda Pratt and Loretta DeVito of Essex, Laurie Troville and her husband Ricky of Milton, Lisa Mazza and her husband John Jr. of Westford and Amy Sears and her husband Darren of Georgia. By her son-in-law Michael Dubuque Sr. of Milton, her grandchildren Michael (Kary) Dubuque Jr., Misty (Mike) Blow, Matthew and Cody (Cortney) Troville, Lorie (Frank) Flynn, Ashley Lussier, Mariah (Andrew), Tyler Sears, Scott, and Stuart Dion; her great grandchildren Alex, Adam, Isaac, Emma, Avery, Ava, Evander, Matthew, Myleigh, Alexis, Patrick, Cameron, Caleb, Jayden, Drake, Brody, Ryan, Liam, Aidan, and Hailey; her special cousins Margaret (Ernie) Turner, Roger (Darlene) LeClair and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two sons, Edward and Michael Pratt, her daughter Cathy Dubuque, who died in January of this year, her beloved cousin Theresa (Armand) Morin, and her dear friend Charles Bardier who died in 2017.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday August 29, 2018 from 4-8 pm in the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton with a prayer service by Fr. Feltz at 7:45pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday August 30, 2018 at 11 am in St. Ann Catholic Church in Milton with burial following in St. Ann’s Cemetery.

