FAIRFAX – Marvin F. Thayer, 84, of Fairfax, passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 at Northwest Medical Center in St. Albans.

Marvin was born Oct. 24, 1933 in Cambridge, the son of the late Gerald and Theta (Dezotelle) Thayer. On June 17, 1961, he married Catherine Steady in Cambridge.

Marvin loved to garden, fish, hunt and trap. He was known locally by everyone for “Marvin’s Gardens.”

Marvin is survived by his wife of 57 years, Catherine, of Fairfax and their children Laurie Pidgeon and her husband, Dale, of Fairfax; Richard Thayer and his fiancé, Nora, of St. Albans, and Jennifer Thayer and her fiancé, Miles Rice, of Swanton; his grandchildren Jamie Pidgeon and his fiancé, Anastasia; Jason and Joey Pidgeon, Kari Gagnon, Zaria Ainsworth, Brad and Brandy Lamore and Amanda and Ashley Thayer; by many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; by his brothers Dean of Richford and Phillip Thayer and his wife, Pearl, of Fairfax; by his sister, Patricia Veno, of New Hampshire and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son, James Thayer, on Dec. 17, 2015; his parents; his brother William “Billy” Sr.; and his sister Geraldine.

The family will greet friends on Wednesday Aug. 15, 2018 from 1-3 p.m. with a funeral service following at 3 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home in Milton. For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.