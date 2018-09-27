ESSEX – On Sept. 19, 2018, Joseph Jacobs, surrounded by his earthly family, went home to be reunited with the rest of his family and wife, Barbara.

Joseph was born in Winooski on Dec. 5, 1932, the son of George and Zara Jacobs.

A graduate of Winooski High School in 1950, he then entered the Navy and served on the USS LST 509 until 1954, when he was involved in a serious car accident while going home on leave for Christmas. After recovering from the accident, he enrolled in the Albany Business College where he met his wife, Barbara.

Graduating in 1958, he immediately went to work for the American Oil Company in its asphalt plant and then switched to the Rose and Kiernan Insurance Company.

In 1959, he and Barbara were married, and during the next six years had three children, Scott, Stephen and Kathryn.

After moving back to Vermont in 1965, he went to work at IBM in Essex Jct. where he worked for the next 26 years, starting out on the assembly line and working his way up into administration as an accountant.

After retirement from IBM in 1991, Joe had several part time jobs including CHP Health Care and the Village Green Florist.

Joe involved himself in his two sons’ lives by volunteering as a Scout Leader in the Cub Scouts, Webelos, Boy Scouts and DeMolay, and his daughter’s life through The Rainbow Girls.

Joe was a 3rd Degree Mason, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite member and a Shriner. His proudest achievement, besides his wife and family, was in 1989 when he became a 33rd degree Mason. The Highest Degree a Mason can attain which can only be bestowed upon him by his peers.

Joe was predeceased by his wife, Barbara; younger brother, Floyd; and grandson Justin Joseph. He is survived by his oldest son, Scott, and wife, Karen; youngest son, Stephen, and wife, Maryellen; and his daughter, Kathryn, and her husband, Dale Bushey; by his grandchildren Amber, Amanda, Heather, Michael, Matthew, Anthony, Philip and Jeffrey. His great-grandchildren include Emmet, Evan, Harley, Ivy, Serenity, Kenna, Andrej, Walker, Alexis and Robert.

Visiting hours for Joseph were held at Minor Funeral Home in Milton on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 from 3-7 p.m. A Masonic service was held at 6:30 p.m. A funeral service was held Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Minor Funeral Home in Milton, with burial following in the Deer View Cemetery, located on North Williston Road in Williston.

Condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.