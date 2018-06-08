St. Albans – James “Jim” “Bugsy” Beauregard, 63, of Brigham Road, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 3, 2018 at the McClure Miller VNA Respite House in Colchester following a courageous battle with cancer.

Jim was born June 18, 1954 in Lowell, Mass., the son of the late Robert and Patricia Clancy Beauregard.

As a plumber, he worked for Dick Bidwell and Bernie Gage Plumbing and Heating, as well as for himself.

He was a charter member of the Eagles Club in Milton and had a great love for music, deep sea fishing, and was a foster parent for four years.

Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Diane (VanCore), as well as their children Robert (Carrie) Beauregard of St. Albans, Eric (Mirella) Beauregard of Petaluma, Calif. and Josh (Stacy) Beauregard of St. Albans; his grandchildren Noah, Valentina, Vincent, Joshua, Judah, and Sophia; his brothers and sisters, Maura (Clark) Pierson of Shelburne, MaryBeth Picard and Steve Woodworth of Winooski, Penny (Jerry) Thibault of Westford, DeeDee Cline and Dan O’Brien of Franklin and Catie Barnier of Milton; his sisters-in-law, Pam (Mert) Huntley of Winooski and Deb (Todd) Dusablon of Swanton. He leaves many nieces, including Lori (Ben) Dewall of New Hampshire, nephews, and cousins. Jim had several close friends, most notably Dean Bartemy and Arnold Tatro.

Jim was predeceased by his sister Marion Jackson and his brother Joe Beauregard.

There will be no visiting hours; however, a celebration of Jim’s life will take place on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the VFW in Winooski.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial contributions be made directly to the McClure Miller VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.

