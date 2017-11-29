Obituary: James J. Labor Jr.

MILTON – James J. Labor Jr., 42, died unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, following a heart attack.

Jim was born April 13, 1975 in Claremont, N.H., the son of James Labor Sr. and Lorraine A. Sprague. He graduated from Milton High School and was employed as a chef at Outback Steakhouse and the 99 Restaurant.

He is survived by his son, Kaison; his girlfriend, Samantha Ducharme, of Burlington; his mother, Lorraine Villemaire, of Milton; his sister, Candy Jourinagan, and husband, C.J., of Chehalis, Wash., and his brothers Aaron Labor of Colchester, Chris Labor of Burlington, Ethan Villemaire of Burlington and Tanner Villemaire of Milton, and Jimmy Jo Berard of Burlington; by his nieces Braelyn Labor and Sadie Villemaire and by his nephews Travis Langlois and Collin Labor.

There will be no visiting hours or funeral service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

For a complete obituary and to leave online condolences please go to www.minorfh.com.