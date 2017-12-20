Obituary: Howard Ward

MILTON – Howard A. Ward, 85, died peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 at his home with loving family by his side.

Howard was born in Underhill on Oct. 20, 1932, the son of Edward and Doris (Ingalls) Ward.

He loved country and bluegrass music and was a member of the VT Fiddlers Association. He also played music with the band The Desperados.

Howard was a “Jack of All Trades.” He enjoyed farming, mechanical work, construction and fixing anything that needed fixing. He also had a soft heart for the homeless and would often take food, hats, mittens and socks and deliver them to them.

On Dec. 3, 1993, he married Patricia Wood Smith.

In addition to his wife, Pat, of Milton, he is survived by his children Brenda Bolio of Westford, Nancy Duchaine of So. Burlington, Betty Howard and her husband, Duane, of Florida; Alan Ward and Mary Young of Morrisville, Kevin Ward and Kathy Westover of St. Albans, Loren “Porky” Ward and his wife, Karen, of Jericho; Rhonda Russin and her husband, Kevin, of Georgia; by his stepchildren Laurie Levy and her husband, Derek, of Seattle;, Daniel Smith and his wife, Angela, of Highgate, and Philip Smith of Milton and by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; by his brothers and sisters June Thomas of Groton, Roger (Melba) Ward of St. Albans, Bruce (Judy) Ward of Wolcott, Paul (Audrey) Ward of St. Albans, Wesley (Mildred) Ward of South Carolina, Henry (Linda) Ward of Milton, Ruth Walters of South Carolina and Susan (Ronald) Seymour of Underhill; by his brother-in-law Steven Currie and sister-in-law Sara Ward, both of California, and by several nieces and nephews and his two special feline friends Gracie and Sophie.

Howard was predeceased by the mother of his children, Beverly Ward, in 1987; by his sons-in-law Michael Bolio and Gerard Duchaine; by his brothers Alan Ward, Frank Ward and Douglas Ward; by his his sister Pauline Currie and by his brothers-in-law Eustace Thomas and Charles Walters.

