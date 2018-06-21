Milton – Eva M. Shafer, 89, formerly of Middlebury, passed away on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Eva was born on June 7, 1929 in Willimantic, Conn., daughter of Charles and Hazel (Jones) Rayhall, and sister to four siblings. On Oct. 14, 1948, she married William E. Shafer for 69 years. Together they had a lifelong journey of raising five children and being involved in multiple business ventures.

Eva lived an extremely active life, from owning and managing two dairy farms, one in Connecticut and one in Cornwall; grocery stores in Wardsboro, So. Londonderry and Jeffersonville; a motel in Morrisville and a clothing store and restaurant in Middlebury. She retired to Maine for 18 years, returning to Vermont in 2017 to be close to family.

Eva is survived by her son William Shafer Jr. of Middlebury, and her daughter Stephanie Adams and husband, Gordon, of Milton; and by nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was proud to be the foundation of her five generations. In addition, Eva is survived by her only special sister, Jeanne Reid from Connecticut.

Eva was predeceased by her husband, William; her son, Vincent Shafer, and daughters Janette Shafer and Linda Roberts.

Eva was the rock in all of our lives and will be forever missed by everyone she ever touched. Her spirit will always be with us.

There will be no visiting hours, and a graveside service will be on Saturday, June 23, at 11 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Cornwall.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to sandersonfuneralservice.com.