MILTON – Ethel A. Johnston, 96, died peacefully Sept. 7, 2018 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, with her loving family by her side.

Ethel was born July 5, 1922 in Windsor, Conn., the daughter of Frank and Mary (Holcomb) Higley.

Ethel attended school in East Hartford, Conn. and graduated from the East Hartford High School in 1940. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles R. Johnston, on Aug. 15, 1942. They moved to many cities in the U.S. and in Germany, during Charles’ 31 years working for the Immigration and Naturalization Services. Ethel worked as a bookkeeper for Combined Insurance, Sears and for Fanny Allen Hospital.

Ethel was a member of the United Church of Milton and enjoyed working with the Women of the United Church Society and was a member of the Woman’s Club of Milton. She was also a member of the Automobile Club in Essex Jct. and enjoyed water skiing and motorcycling with her husband and traveling with her sister.

Ethel is survived by her son, Douglas, and his wife, Linda Johnston; by her grandchildren Charles C. Johnston of Stanardsville, Va.; Patricia Rogati and her husband, Ethan, and Rebecca Verge, all of Milton; by her great-grandchildren Zechariah, Sara, Samuel, Issac and Abigail and by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Charles, in 1989, and by her siblings Doris Lawrence, Earle Higley, who died in WWII; Harold Higley and Dorothy Carone.

Memorial contributions may be made to either Milton Rescue, 43 Bombardier Rd., Milton, VT 05468 or to the United Church of Milton, P.O. Box 107, Milton, VT 05468.

Visiting hours were held Tuesday, Sept. 11 at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. at the United Church of Milton. Burial will follow in the Milton Village Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.