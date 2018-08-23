GRAND ISLE – Angela Lynn Harris, 45, died peacefully on Aug. 17, 2018 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Angie was born Nov. 2, 1972 in Burlington, the daughter of Bruce and Pamela (Wood) Prim.

She graduated from CCV with a degree in computer and information systems. Angie taught computer courses at Missisquoi Valley Union High School for a short time. Most recently, she was employed by NGA Advantage Gas Co. in Milton.

Angie was a published author, loved gardening, fishing, music and always traveled at Angie’s pace.

On Sept. 21, 2004 she married Rex Harris in Burlington.

In addition to Rex, she is survived by her sons Corey Harris of Grand Isle, John Roy and his wife, Samantha, and their children Makaiya, Jaxon and Aiyana Roy, all of South Hero; by her father, Bruce Prim, of Milton; her grandmother, Mildred Wood, of Milton; her sisters Susan More and her husband, James, of Grand Isle; Misty Oldaker and her husband, Timothy, of Milton; Kerry Prim of Hinesburg and Tanya Prim of Milton; by her mother-in-law, Laura Harris, of Grand Isle; her brothers-in-law Rodney Harris Jr. and his wife, Brenda, of North Hero and Randall Harris of Grand Isle; by her sister-in-law, Pamela Harris, of Essex and by many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her mother, Pamela Jo (Wood) Prim, and her father-in-law, Rodney Harris.

Angie’s family would like to give special thanks to her friends and family at NGA Advantage for their love and support during her battle with cancer. Angie always said that her job with NGA was her dream job.

At Angie’s request, there will not be any formal calling hours or funeral service at this time, however a celebration of Angie’s life will be held at a later date in September to be announced.