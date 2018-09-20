MILTON/WINOOSKI – Allen Paul Francis, 82, died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 at the Starr Farm Nursing Center in Burlington. Allen was born Aug. 4, 1936 in Burlington, the son of Howard and Bertha (Jarrett) Francis.

Allen served in the U.S. Air Force and worked at IBM for over 25 years before retiring. He was very social and enjoyed dancing and listening to music at the senior center. He was an avid Nascar and Red Sox fan and liked to tinker on things. He also loved spending time with his fiancé, Nancy Turner, and his family and also family barbecues.

Allen is survived by his fiancé, Nancy Turner, of Milton; by his children Jim Francis and partner, Donna Weston, of Essex; Pat Francis and partner, Heather Cavett, of Johnson; Steve Francis and his wife, Heidi, of Milton; and Scott Francis and his wife, Nicole, of Wisconsin; by his grandchildren Chad (Christie), Kevin (Desiree), Patrick II (Melinda), Jennifer, Trevor, Mark, Mickey, Alexander, Ashleigh, Kallie and Taylor; by many great-grandchildren, his sister, Audrey Rice, of Louisiana; and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his daughter Christine Gordon in 2016, his brothers Jake and Lance Francis and his sister Beverly Poole.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. Friends called on the family Saturday morning at the funeral home. Burial followed in the Milton Village Cemetery. Condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.