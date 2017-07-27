New duo leads MMS

Milton Middle School has two new leaders at its helm who say they’re ready to see their vision through.

On July 1, 15-year Highgate Elementary School teacher Brandy Brown and eight-year Milton educator Megan Smith began their new roles as co-assistant principals. The duo says it’s a great fit for one another and for the school.

A few weeks into the job, the pair is focused on getting to know their staff, the ins and outs of the district and splitting up roles and responsibilities.

“[We’re] really looking at initiatives and how we can support moving the school forward and creating the best possible experience for students, parents, teachers — everyone invested in our school community,” Smith said.

Despite a decade-old trend of middle school principals coming and going, Smith said they’re in it for the long haul. Because both individuals have multi-year experience in their previous jobs, they recognize the importance of staying power.

“To do the job well, you have to be invested in the community,” Brown said.

Stressing community involvement, the duo plans to create a middle school program encouraging academic achievement and providing the highest learning opportunities for all students for years to come, they said.

While Brown said she’ll miss teaching, she also said she’s excited for a new challenge.

“It presents a greater opportunity for greater impact,” she said.

According to superintendent Ann Bradshaw, the district decided on two co-assistant principals, — nixing the usual head principal and assistant principal hierarchy — because it couldn’t find a head principal to lead MMS.

Brandy and Smith will report to Bradshaw, who they said now essentially acts as the head principal.

Moving forward, the co-principals said they’re an asset to the school’s core. Brown likened their partnership to the administration structure at Milton High School, which has two co-principals, Anne Blake and Mary Jane Stinson.

The MMS pair sat beside Stinson at Monday night’s school board meeting, where MTSD director of curriculum, instruction and information technology Lynne Manley and data and assessment coordinator Tammy Boone presented on reporting and grading in Milton schools.

Boone said she met with Brown and Smith earlier that day to kickstart discussions on the assessments at hand.

Smith began working at MMS in 2012 after joining MTSD faculty in 2009 as a special educator and co-teacher for fifth and sixth grades. She graduated from the University of Vermont in 2012 with a bachelor’s in elementary education and later earned a master’s degree from Johnson State College in special education. Currently, she’s enrolled in the St. Michael’s College education leadership program.

Also at St. Michael’s, Brown is in her last year of graduate work in school leadership. For her bachelor’s, Brown attended Regis College in Massachusetts and double-majored in psychology and elementary education. She resides in her hometown of North Hero with her husband and son.

Her son is similar in age to Smith’s, whose family lives in Milton.

Smith recognized her son will one day attend MMS, which she linked to her desire to make MMS a welcoming place for all students.

Given the recent allegations of racism aired in the district, Smith said they plan to create positive learning experiences. Middle-schooler Mikhayla Lee sparked a now-outpour of racism concerns in the district in June when she said a classmate called her the n-word, which she said wasn’t the first time.

“We’re in this together,” Smith said. “We’re a school community, and we want everyone to be able to learn and to feel safe, to be respected, to feel supported, and so we’re gonna do our best to implement that culture within our school.”

The duo will also be transparent, they said, a quality some community members say the school board lacks.

Earlier this month, the principals introduced themselves to MMS parents via email, noting a priority to streamline communication in a timely manner. They said they’re available for questions, concerns or introductions from community members.

Smith said her teaching background will allow her to build strong academic programs. Brown agreed, adding their experiences give them a lens to look at the both the people and systems that make a school work.

While they didn’t know each other before this summer, the duo said their work habits and personalities complement one another well.

“It takes the community,” Brown said of positive change to come. “We’re really looking to build that partnership. The best learning opportunities happen when all players can come to the table and work together.”