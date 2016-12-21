Neoma Paquette

MILTON – Neoma June “Lee” Paquette, 78, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 at the Vermont Respite House in Colchester.

Lee was born on Sept. 11, 1938 in St. Johnsbury, the daughter of George and Lucille (LeClair) Murray. She worked for IBM for many years and for the Country Pantry in Fairfax before retiring.

Lee loved watching the Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR races and had a strong affection for cows.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Nola Murray; by her niece, Emilie Levesque, and her daughter, Haley; by her nephew, Kenneth Murray, all of Townsend, Mass.; by her dear friends Donna and Wayne King of Cambridge, Suzanne and Todd Bohen of Milton and Barbara and David Joachim of Essex. She was predeceased by her brother, Olen Murray.

Special thanks is given to Dr. Sanders and Kristen Tuttle RN of the oncology department and the doctors and staff at the Vermont Respite House in Colchester for the excellent care given to Lee during the final month of her life.

A graveside service will be held in the Milton Village Cemetery in the spring. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.