Music between milkings

Country singer-songwriter Carol Ann Jones likes music that evokes emotion. She writes Americana, rockabilly music for this reason.

It’s “music that gets you going, gets your blood pumping,” she said.

Music is all about engaging your audience. Once she figured that out, her stage fright completely went away.

It was at the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival one year. Jones played the opening notes on the piano to Carole King’s “It’s Too Late” and looked out into the audience. Her eyes connected with her mother and aunt, swaying to the music and joining in on the vocals.

“I could feel the energy coming out of the people, which is such an amazing feeling,” she said.

It was then Jones realized music is a give and take relationship between a performer and listener.

“I like to find your zone and go there with you and have a nice trip,” she said, laughing.

Jones began her professional music career later in life, though she had always been drawn to it, joining choir and playing the violin and flute during school. Growing up in Burlington, she joined the female a cappella group the Champlain Echoes after high school, traveling around the country competing.

Jones worked as an accountant full-time but made time to take voice lessons, play piano and write poetry. When she and her husband moved to Georgia to start a dairy farm, Jones quit punching numbers to milk cows twice a day. The time between the morning and afternoon milkings was just enough for Jones to teach herself guitar.

“That came pretty quickly,” she said, “and then I started writing songs right away.”

Jones got her start as a solo performer at open mic events in 2005, quickly getting recruited by other artists to play alongside them. Her first album was a bit of happenchance, coming about after she stumbled into recording studio West Street Digital in Fairfield after searching for a guitar teacher for her son on MySpace in 2008.

Less than a year later, her album “Out of the Blue,” with fan favorites “Going to Hell With My Handbag” and “All About the Wheels,” was out on shelves and getting airtime on the radio.

Since then, Jones has released three more albums. Her fourth, “Christmas in Vermont,” came out this holiday season.

“I love Christmas. My name’s Carol. It should’ve happened a long time ago, but I didn’t make the connection,” she said, laughing.

Jones said attendees at a Christmas-themed show at the St. Albans Museum would approach her and ask about a Christmas album. She told them she produced her own music, and up to that point, had written only one Christmas song, “The Meaning of Christmas.”

Now, her full album features songs for which Jones purchased the license or found in the public domain with the exception of “Norse Lullaby,” which resulted from experiencing a snowstorm three years ago.

Friend and singer Sarah Jo Willey of Bakersfield found a book of children’s lullabies in her garage after the roof collapsed in snow. In it was a 1800s-era poem by Eugene Field about “storms coming, changes in season,” Jones said. Willey passed it along to Jones, suggesting she do something musically with it.

Jones wrote accompanying music, which came out “without hesitation.” She said it ended up being her favorite song on the album.

Jones plans for her fifth album to be all original songs. It will be at least a year of saving before she starts recording, not wanting to rush the process.

Jones next performs at In Good Taste, an event showcasing local foods and beverages, at St. Albans City Hall on January 27. Reserve a ticket at www.ingoodtastevt.com.

Check out Carol Ann Jones’s music at www.carolannjonesmusic.com or on Facebook at http://bit.ly/2jfa7jq.