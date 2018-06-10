A Milton man was killed after a physical altercation in Burlington on Saturday night, police said.

Burlington police arrested 20-year-old Joshua Granger of Winooski after they say he struck 20-year-old Jared Streeter, causing him to fall from the Blue Bridge that separates Burlington and Winooski, a press release said.

BPD received a call about a disturbance just after 7:30 p.m. June 9. First responders arrived to find Streeter dead; his autopsy is pending, police said.

Witnesses told detectives that Granger and Streeter “engaged in a consensual physical altercation” that caused Streeter to fall from the bridge to his death, police said.

Granger initially fled the scene but turned himself into the Winooski Police Department. He was lodged for lack of bail at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on a citation for second-degree murder, police said.

Police say the public is not at risk, and ask anyone with information about this case to call BPD at 540-2329.