Mural brightens industrial park

Sarah C. Rutherford picked up a can of pink spray paint, giving it a tinny shake and exhausting the excess fumes into the humid summer air.

Extending her freckled arm, she smoothly applied swathes of the color from a cherry picker lift extended nearly 30 feet off the ground. She checked her reference – a color photo of the perennial flower crocosmia – adding more paint and adjusting the lift back and forth, up and down, to get a better look.

It was hard to see exactly what she was creating so close up, especially since Rutherford’s work is meant to be viewed hundreds of feet away, along Milton’s busy thoroughfare, Route 7.

Such was Rutherford’s process over the last two weeks, an aggressive schedule of 12-hour days to create a floral mural on Milton’s Gardener’s Supply warehouse in Catamount Industrial Park.

Measuring nearly 3,750 square feet, the mural is now one of the first vistas commuters see after crossing the town line from Colchester.

That was entirely the point.

“Beauty and creativity is beneficial to vibrant community. It enhances economic growth,” Milton Artists’ Guild president Gisela Alpert said. “When you’re in a gallery, it’s very short-lived, and you have to basically buy a piece [to keep appreciating it]. This is nothing that you have to purchase. You can view it as you drive by, and that just makes you feel good.”

Alpert and MAG spearheaded the project in keeping with their mission to “put Milton on the art map.” The nonprofit has slowly made strides in this, installing public art at the Milton Hannaford plaza, where it also obtained a rent-free space for a year.

This project began last fall, when Alpert compiled a portfolio of eight muralists, including Rutherford, a University of Vermont graduate and Rochester, N.Y. resident best known here for painting two silos in Jeffersonville.

Alpert showed the lookbook to employees at Gardener’s Supply, which operates a 138,000-square foot warehouse in the park, and they were immediately on board.

“These buildings were screaming for attention, especially this one,” Alpert said of the beige structure. “It is the southern gateway to Milton for everybody going through to see what Milton has to offer.”

Alpert wouldn’t say specifics but noted Rutherford is being paid through a collaboration between the guild, Gardener’s Supply and landowner/philanthropist Bobby Miller.

“We appreciate art, we love Milton, we’re happy to be here,” said Kit Howe, Gardener’s Supply’s HR director.

Added Peter Gaylord, director of distribution, “As a company, we want to support it.”

To come up with her idea, Rutherford said she researched the company’s website, aiming to create a mural with more than just plants. She chose crocosmia – her favorite flower – and a ruby-throated hummingbird, a butterfly and lilies, all of which abound in Vermont.

Passersby see many of Rutherford’s other 30 murals from a much closer viewpoint than this one, challenging the artist to think creatively about its placement and scale. Though she’s made larger murals, these flowers are likely the biggest ones she’s ever painted, she said.

A Boston native, Rutherford said she became interested in mural painting at UVM, particularly because the art pieces are created in public, opening the door for both criticism and interaction with her audience.

Indeed, Gardener’s Supply employees made a habit of taking lunch breaks to see her progress, and last Thursday, a woman pulled off Route 7 to get a closer look.

“You get to have these amazing interactions with all these different groups of people,” Rutherford said. “There’s ugly stages of paintings, and people will get to see it and judge it in that moment.”

Rutherford begins her process by sketching on paper and in Photoshop, then gridding that smaller design onto a massive canvas. Milton’s mural features a combination of latex and spray paints, and though she brought crates of colors, Rutherford said the design incorporates only a fraction of her collection.

Her other pieces feature flowers, too, including clovers on the Jeffersonville silos and in a project called “Her Voice Carries,” an installation in Rochester celebrating local women and the flowers that exemplify their personalities.

“I always think the natural element can really soften the paintings,” she said.

The juxtaposition between delicate flora and fauna and steel buildings creates that same softening effect, one Alpert hopes to replicate on more walls in Milton.

“It’s not an easy thing to do the first one,” Rutherford said. “This isn’t a small version. You just went big. Like, if we’re gonna do this, let’s do it. I think that makes a really strong statement.”