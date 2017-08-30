Mother of monarchs

Artist raises eggs to butterflies

The heart of Betsy Finstad’s home looks like most suburban living rooms. Unopened mail sits on the counter, family photographs adorn the walls and two lazy cats sun themselves near windows that Finstad, an artist of several trades, painted to mimic stained glass.

But the very center of her kitchen hums silently with life.

Inside 25 plastic containers organized into rows and columns are milkweed leaves, each nursing monarch butterflies through metamorphosis. Since mid-July, Finstad has raised 107 monarchs from egg to butterfly, doing her small part to save the threatened species.

The population of Eastern monarchs migrating from points north to overwinter in Mexico has declined by 80 percent in the last decade, according to the Monarch Conservation Science Partnership, mirroring the troubling trend exhibited in other pollinator species, like honeybees.

Knowing nine out of 10 eggs and caterpillars don’t survive in the wild – whether by falling prey to predators or to their shrinking habitat – Finstad gives the creatures a controlled environment in which to thrive before releasing them to the flowers.

The hobby is a blend of obsession and curiosity, a culmination of her childhood predilection to dig in the dirt and catch bugs.

“I’m really an all or nothing kind of person,” Finstad said, tending to her young last week. “If I see a caterpillar or an egg, I’m not going to be like, ‘Oh look at that nice egg’ and keep walking. I’m going to take it home with me and raise it and let it go and take pictures of it. [My daughter] Autumn calls me a caterpillar hoarder. I put that on my Facebook, because it’s pretty much right.”

To her followers’ delight, Finstad documents her charges’ progress, posting professionally shot photos and videos to social media. The project gives the preschool teacher and mother of three who didn’t finish college a sense of purpose and mastery when friends and neighbors quiz her on how to nurture the fragile species to adulthood.

“There’s a couple things I know a lot about, so it’s fun to be able to teach somebody something,” she said. “It’s really cool to see my advice helped somebody.”

The process begins with finding eggs, Finstad’s favorite part of raising monarchs. It all started this summer when she found 25 in one small patch of milkweed – the monarch’s only diet – at her parents’ Westford home. That was the most she’d collected at once in five years, when she raised 50 butterflies.

Back home, Finstad found a milkweed growing through the slats on her porch; soon, there were eggs there, too, each the size of a pinhead.

Finstad keeps the eggs in a small Tupperware labeled “hatchery,” which she lines with a moistened paper towel. The eggs hatch after four days, then Finstad moves them to a bin labeled “nursery.”

The tiny caterpillars grow quickly during a two-week milkweed binge. Soon, they upgrade to their own glass jar or plastic container, where they molt five times over two weeks. It’s during these so-called “instars” that Finstad does her most mothering, cleaning the cages for two hours before and after work.

“Luckily, my boss is very understanding of my quirks,” she said.

In its last instar, the caterpillar is 3,000 times its original size. Spiderlike, they use their spinnerets to weave a silk anchor from which to hang in a “J” shape and form a chrysalis.

Finstad safely extracts the hardened chrysalis with black thread and glue, dangling them on a wire-wrapped tree display, a living artpiece. The chrysalis hang there, ornament like, for up to 15 days.

Somehow, their dangling doesn’t tempt Shadow, Finstad’s blue-eyed Himalayan mix, who often keeps watch.

“As an artist, I love watching it, the process, and it’s really satisfying to see them grow up,” Finstad said. “There’s just a drive in me to do it. I don’t know if I can explain it beyond that. It’s almost like Christmas every time I get up and see another batch of them are ready to go.”

Last Thursday, 10 hatched in one morning, the most Finstad has had at once. They waited for release, slowly flapping their orange and black wings in Finstad’s makeshift butterfly cage – an upturned, mesh laundry hamper on her kitchen table.

This was one of Finstad’s last hatches as the butterflies prepare to fly south. That night, she brought them to Jericho’s Mills Riverside Park, which boasts bountiful goldenrod, a pollinator’s favorite.

There, per tradition, she propped the butterflies atop her daughter’s hair for one last photo shoot, hoping to capture a lasting memory of her fleeting brood.

“It is kinda sad when they’re done,” she said. “If I get anything extra out of it – extra photos or enjoyment or whatever – then that’s great, but I do really want them to survive.”

As Vermonters cling to the last few weeks of summer, so, too, will the monarchs.

Finstad will keep up her daily egg hunt, and only after they stop appearing on the milkweed will she pack up her Tupperware in anticipation of next summer – another season to raise butterflies.

Pollinators like monarch butterflies, honeybees and bats are responsible for 1 of every 3 bites of food humans eat. But pesticides, deforesting and other threats put their survival at risk. Luckily, anyone can help save these important species. Here are some steps you can take in your own backyard.

Pledge to be a Butterfly Hero. The National Wildlife Federation’s Butterfly Hero program sends free butterfly garden starter kits to anyone who takes a simple pledge – snapping a photo of yourself making the American Sign Language sign for butterfly.

Plant a pollinator garden. Choose pollinator-friendly plants such as goldenrod, spiderwort and pussy willow, ensuring your selection blooms throughout the spring, summer and fall. A suggested list can be found at http://bit.ly/2wGqfnp. Don’t forget milkweed!

Certify your garden. Late summer and early fall is a great time to plant a shrub or tree to help sustain monarch habitats. Certifying your garden through the NWF can win you a $25 gift certificate to a local nursery. The contest ends September 30. Learn more here.

Join the Million Pollinator Garden Challenge. This two-year initiative aims to build 1 million forage locations for pollinators across the U.S. Register your garden to BEE Counted at pollinator.org. Current data shows 336,987 registered sites – only one in Milton.

Help scientists track monarchs. There are a handful of opportunities for citizen scientists to track and monitor monarchs. A good list can be found on the Monarch Joint Venture webpage.

SOURCES: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, National Wildlife Federation, Monarch Joint Venture, National Pollinator Garden Network, Pollinator Partnership.