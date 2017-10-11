Monster Mile expands in new location

Halloween fun run adds 5K for 5 years

By COURTNEY LAMDIN

The Milton Independent’s Monster Mile is turning 5 this year, and we’re throwing ourselves a party: The Halloween fun run you know and love is expanding.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, we’re hosting our regular 1.1-mile loop, but we’ve changed locations to Bombardier Park West and added a 5K loop to celebrate five years of helping the community and having fun.

We’re again supporting the Milton Family Community Center Food Shelf, but new this year, New England Federal Credit Union is bringing an SUV to fill up with non-perishable items.

After all, the MFCC food shelf is looking a little empty these days.

“From now until the holiday giving season starts, we will be running on virtually empty shelves,” MFCC food shelf manager Kelly Hughes said. “We can order from the foodbank with our limited funds, but because our food shelf is run primarily based on donations both of cash and food, we are limited with what we can spend at a given time.”

Past Miles have netted $1,500 for our cause.

The food shelf empties quickly over the summer months, Hughes said. Stats from Hunger Free Vermont show 11 percent of Vermonters are food insecure.

MFCC served 737 people and 297 families at least once last year, Hughes said.

“That’s not all we’re serving because people are coming back, and we can only count them once in our database,” she said, noting most patrons come twice monthly. “The need is definitely there.”

Both the Mile and 5K will start and end at the Milton Outdoor Performance Center bandshell.

Milers and 5K runners will progress up Park Place and take a right on Bombardier Road to the Middle Road intersection. Here, 5K-ers will head straight on Hobbs Road while milers take another right toward Bombardier Park East.

They’ll enter the park and cross over the footbridge connecting its two sides, make a lap around the soccer field and finish at the MOPC.

Once on Hobbs Road, 5K runners will make a loop on Woodcrest Circle and go back the same direction to the MOPC. The 5K is self-timed.

Back at the finish line, we’ll award prizes for best men’s, women’s, boy’s, girl’s, group and pet costumes.

Attendees will also find lots of entertainment from our veritable menagerie of a petting zoo. We’ll have goats from D&M Goat Farm, Goldie the Pony, chickens and bunnies, plus a few dogs from All Breed Rescue looking for new homes. Adoption forms will be available at the event.

There will also be a fall-themed bake-off, and we still have spots left to enter. If you think you can make the tastiest treats, emails us today! The crowd favorite will get a prize.

Hughes, an annual Monster Mile volunteer, is excited to see the turnout for the food shelf.

“That’s one of the greats things about the Milton community is we do come when the need is announced,” she said. “The need is constant.”

Registration begins at 2 p.m., and the event starts promptly at 2:30 p.m. Online sign-up is available at www.miltonindependent.com/monstermile; paper forms can also be downloaded here. Tickets: $10/adult, $15/adult couple, $25/family of four + $5 per additional person, $5/member of youth groups, sporting teams, Scouts, etc. The price increases $5 at the door, so sign up today!