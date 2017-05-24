Mock DUI crash aims to educate

Last week, in the back parking lot of Milton High School, Gina Masse acted out her worst nightmare.

Dressed in a shirt smeared with fake blood, Skyler, Masse’s son and a sophomore at MHS, placed a frantic call to his mother from his cellphone. He had just been in a serious car accident, he said, and his friends were hurt.

Moments later, as Milton police, fire and rescue members arrived at the scene of the two-car crash, an emotional, teary-eyed Masse rushed to her son’s side, hugging him, scolding him and demanding to know why he had gotten in a car with someone who he suspected was drinking.

With prom just days away, this was the scene local emergency responders staged with the help of six MHS drama students for juniors and seniors last Thursday morning at the school’s biennial mock DUI crash drill.

“Our main goal is to never have an experience like this,” Cpl. Scott Philbrook said. “If they can witness it unfold in front of them, then they can take away that life lesson without having to make those mistakes.”

Every other year, a similar scenario is created to show students how long it takes for first responders to get to the scene of an accident, remove deceased people, field test drivers suspected of being intoxicated and get victims medical attention.

“It gives you a new look and perspective on the outcomes of what could happen. It’s really scary,” said Madison Gibbons, a senior who played the role of a a passenger killed in the crash.

As the scene unfolded, students standing in a half circle around the damaged vehicles got a first-hand look at how fatal accidents are handled as they listened to their classmates writhe in fake pain.

First to arrive on scene, police officers were quick to determine who was driving.

MHS senior Brandon Racine acted as the drunken driver of the white four-door sedan. He said he was surprised how quickly he was detained after police put him through a field sobriety test.

“These people are your friends, and you got into a car accident with them, and you don’t really have time to check in and interact with people,” he said. “Whoever is at fault gets taken away really quick.”

It takes about 15 minutes to get to the most distant road in Milton from the rescue station, said Tony Lauzon, mock DUI organizer and firefighter/EMT.

Like any real emergency, first responders had to adjust their strategy in real time. One of the doors on the white sedan that was supposed to be unlocked was not, Lauzon said. And although responders had planned to remove the roof from the other two-door car, they ended up rolling the dashboard forward instead.

During the drill, crews were dispatched to a real call several minutes down the road.

“That’s about a fast-paced as it would be in real life. There was hiccups, but that’s reality,” Lauzon said.

After about 25 minutes, rescue teams had finished evacuating all the passengers from the vehicles. Junior Kyle Palmer was carefully placed on a stretcher and hoisted into the back of a waiting ambulance.

When it came to the drill’s intensity, it wasn’t all acting – Palmer later said his arm started to go numb, which an EMT told him is a real sign of shock.

The ambulance’s exit was swiftly followed by the arrival of a hearse from Minor Funeral Home. Clad in short-sleeved white dress shirts and red ties, the Minor brothers covered Gibbons and lifted her into the back of the hearse.

“You don’t go to the hospital if you’re dead,” Lauzon said to a student who asked about the hearse. “The hospital is for people that are alive. The funeral home is where you go when you’re dead. That’s the way it is.”

The staged crash culminated with a debriefing session in the auditorium for students and emergency responders. Students were encouraged to ask questions, and participants recapped their experiences.

“I have two boys, but I love each every one of you,” Masse told those gathered in the auditorium. “I attended a double funeral after I graduated high school three days later because they made the wrong choice. And we always like to think, ‘It won’t be me.’”

Wrecker operator George McRae, who supplies the damaged cars each drill, recounted the nightmares he still has after 38 years on the job. He urged students not to become part of those tragedies.

“The biggest thing I want to say today is I want you to do me a favor,” McRae said. “I want you to be the class that doesn’t do any of that.”