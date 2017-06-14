MMS student alleges racism in school, goes live with Black Lives Matter

Posted on by

Warning: This article contains offensive language. The Independent has chosen to print the obscenity in order to provide readers full context.

Following a racial incident at Milton Middle School last week, two student-victims of racism joined Black Lives Matter Vermont to share their experiences live on local access television. Their stated goal: Increase diversity education in Milton schools.

They have also called for superintendent Ann Bradshaw’s resignation BLM Vermont co-founder Ebony Nyoni said. 

At the crux of the dialogue is 12-year-old Mikhayla Lee, who said she was victimized last Wednesday, June 7 by a fellow student who said she “hates all black people at the school,” calling them “niggers.”

“And that wasn’t the first time that someone has been disrespectful and being racist towards me,” Mikhayla said Tuesday night during a live show on Channel 17.

TOP: Black Lives Matter Vermont co-founder and key organizer Ebony Nyoni prepares for a community forum on Channel 17 in Burlington on Tuesday evening to address alleged racism in Milton schools. ABOVE: L to R: Milton parent Maria Twitty, friend Omega Jade, BLM Vermont co-founder Ebony Nyoni and MMS students Tiffany Zheng and Mikhayla Lee are pictured at the Milton community forum hosted at Channel 17. (Photos by Kaylee Sullivan)

When she informed a teacher of the incident, Mikhayla said she was told she was “just making matters worse,” her mother Maria Twitty said. Twitty’s daughter called her immediately after: “You could hear the trembling in her voice, she was crying,” Twitty added.

Later that night, Twitty received a phone call from Bradshaw and MMS principal Becky Day. The pair instructed Mikhayla to take the following day off from school, Twitty said.

The Milton mother contacted BLM Vermont for help. Last Friday morning, around 15 organizers and community members gathered outside MMS to protest the administration’s handling of the situation. 

“I got suspended for standing up for myself,” Mikhayla said.

While Twitty confirmed the admins never used the word “suspension,” she said the re-entry meeting she and her daughter were required to attend last Friday morning — at the same time of the protest — is common practice post-suspension.

That morning, Bradshaw invited gatherers into a conference room to discuss matters further, Twitty said.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the results that we were looking for,” Nyoni said of that meeting Tuesday night.

Bradshaw said she was unable to comment on the matter, citing federal student privacy laws.

Sitting in the BLM Winooski “Shop 4 Change” earlier Tuesday afternoon, Nyoni called Bradshaw’s response to the situation “incompetent.” Later that night, Nyoni said Bradshaw’s reaction was parallel to being “in a state of denial.”

Both Nyoni and Twitty were disappointed that Day, a key player in the matter, was not present for last Friday’s conversation. Nyoni said she felt Bradshaw was protecting the principal more than the student.

In the meeting, organizers proposed the use of restorative justice practices, Nyoni said, and BLM Vermont also offered to introduce best practices regarding diversity education and training for teachers, parents and students. Bradshaw expressed apology but didn’t ignite action, Nyoni added.

Community members at that meeting expressed longstanding personal and family  experience with sexual harassment, bullying and racism in the district, Nyoni said.

She said they looked to Bradshaw for leadership, but didn’t receive it, hence BLM Vermont’s call for the superintendent’s resignation.

This is the first time the non-profit — which is invested in disabling the systemic racism that many black Vermonters endure — has declared a superintendent step down, she added. It was also BLM’s first show on Channel 17.

Since the incident, Mikhayla said she has not felt comfortable returning to classes. Thanks to some supportive friends, though, she attended a school field trip on Monday. Even so, she says she’s continued to receive racist text messages and Snapchats from her peers.

Her friend, Tiffany Zheng, who said she’s also experienced racism in Milton schools, shared a piece of her story Tuesday night in support of Mikhayla.

Others spoke up at a school board meeting Monday night, including a mother who said her daughter constantly faces racist remarks at school, a concerned white resident acknowledging white privilege and MHS global studies teacher Peter Wyndorf.

Milton Town School District superintendent Ann Bradshaw is pictured at a school board meeting in March. BLM Vermont has called for Bradshaw’s resignation after leaders say she failed to appropriately respond to a racial incident in Milton Middle School. (File photo by Kaylee Sullivan)

School board chairwoman Lori Donna said the board could not respond to the comments but would debrief and decide if a special meeting is necessary.

Wyndorf was in the audience again on Tuesday night.

“I can say that as educators, we have certain standards that we’re supposed to meet to get a license, but there’s no cultural literacy,” he told the panel of minority women.

“I’m not in a position to accuse folks I don’t have first-hand knowledge of, but I can say, working in Milton, there’s a lot of work to do,” he added. 

For Nyoni, that work begins with ousting Bradshaw. While BLM is ready to take legal action if the superintendent doesn’t respond accordingly, Nyoni said the organization is more focused on gathering community support and fostering a safe education environment for students of color by providing teachers and staff with appropriate training.

Racism starts at home, she said, and all-around education is essential for creating change.

“This has got to stop. I’m outraged,” Twitty said. “This has got to stop.”

  • Michele Hudock Alexander

    This certainly needs to be addressed!! I am sorry this happened to you in the town. Its not acceptable. On another note however, I called awhile back right after Trump was elected, to ask the Milton Independent to do a story on racism involving those of Middle Eastern descent and that did NOT happen. ALL races, creeds, religions, sexes should be SAFE in Miltons schools. The school certainly needs to investigate all of these cases. And the Independent should cover all of these kids.

  • Jessica Murray

    Those are two of my daughter’s friends. They go to different schools and it devastates her that the have to go through that.

  • Jim Abbott

    ALL students are supposed to be provided with the names of TWO people in their school who are designated people to whom students can report incidents of bullying, hazing, or harassment. There are VERY specific policies and procedures for dealing with these situations. Were they followed? If not, then THAT may be a reason to call for someone’s resignation. Not liking the way an administrator handles a student behavioral issue is usually NOT a reason for someone to lose their job.