MMS student alleges racism in school, goes live with Black Lives Matter

Warning: This article contains offensive language. The Independent has chosen to print the obscenity in order to provide readers full context.

Following a racial incident at Milton Middle School last week, two student-victims of racism joined Black Lives Matter Vermont to share their experiences live on local access television. Their stated goal: Increase diversity education in Milton schools.

They have also called for superintendent Ann Bradshaw’s resignation BLM Vermont co-founder Ebony Nyoni said.

At the crux of the dialogue is 12-year-old Mikhayla Lee, who said she was victimized last Wednesday, June 7 by a fellow student who said she “hates all black people at the school,” calling them “niggers.”

“And that wasn’t the first time that someone has been disrespectful and being racist towards me,” Mikhayla said Tuesday night during a live show on Channel 17.

When she informed a teacher of the incident, Mikhayla said she was told she was “just making matters worse,” her mother Maria Twitty said. Twitty’s daughter called her immediately after: “You could hear the trembling in her voice, she was crying,” Twitty added.

Later that night, Twitty received a phone call from Bradshaw and MMS principal Becky Day. The pair instructed Mikhayla to take the following day off from school, Twitty said.

The Milton mother contacted BLM Vermont for help. Last Friday morning, around 15 organizers and community members gathered outside MMS to protest the administration’s handling of the situation.

“I got suspended for standing up for myself,” Mikhayla said.

While Twitty confirmed the admins never used the word “suspension,” she said the re-entry meeting she and her daughter were required to attend last Friday morning — at the same time of the protest — is common practice post-suspension.

That morning, Bradshaw invited gatherers into a conference room to discuss matters further, Twitty said.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the results that we were looking for,” Nyoni said of that meeting Tuesday night.

Bradshaw said she was unable to comment on the matter, citing federal student privacy laws.

Sitting in the BLM Winooski “Shop 4 Change” earlier Tuesday afternoon, Nyoni called Bradshaw’s response to the situation “incompetent.” Later that night, Nyoni said Bradshaw’s reaction was parallel to being “in a state of denial.”

Both Nyoni and Twitty were disappointed that Day, a key player in the matter, was not present for last Friday’s conversation. Nyoni said she felt Bradshaw was protecting the principal more than the student.

In the meeting, organizers proposed the use of restorative justice practices, Nyoni said, and BLM Vermont also offered to introduce best practices regarding diversity education and training for teachers, parents and students. Bradshaw expressed apology but didn’t ignite action, Nyoni added.

Community members at that meeting expressed longstanding personal and family experience with sexual harassment, bullying and racism in the district, Nyoni said.

She said they looked to Bradshaw for leadership, but didn’t receive it, hence BLM Vermont’s call for the superintendent’s resignation.

This is the first time the non-profit — which is invested in disabling the systemic racism that many black Vermonters endure — has declared a superintendent step down, she added. It was also BLM’s first show on Channel 17.

Since the incident, Mikhayla said she has not felt comfortable returning to classes. Thanks to some supportive friends, though, she attended a school field trip on Monday. Even so, she says she’s continued to receive racist text messages and Snapchats from her peers.

Her friend, Tiffany Zheng, who said she’s also experienced racism in Milton schools, shared a piece of her story Tuesday night in support of Mikhayla.

Others spoke up at a school board meeting Monday night, including a mother who said her daughter constantly faces racist remarks at school, a concerned white resident acknowledging white privilege and MHS global studies teacher Peter Wyndorf.

School board chairwoman Lori Donna said the board could not respond to the comments but would debrief and decide if a special meeting is necessary.

Wyndorf was in the audience again on Tuesday night.

“I can say that as educators, we have certain standards that we’re supposed to meet to get a license, but there’s no cultural literacy,” he told the panel of minority women.

“I’m not in a position to accuse folks I don’t have first-hand knowledge of, but I can say, working in Milton, there’s a lot of work to do,” he added.

For Nyoni, that work begins with ousting Bradshaw. While BLM is ready to take legal action if the superintendent doesn’t respond accordingly, Nyoni said the organization is more focused on gathering community support and fostering a safe education environment for students of color by providing teachers and staff with appropriate training.

Racism starts at home, she said, and all-around education is essential for creating change.

“This has got to stop. I’m outraged,” Twitty said. “This has got to stop.”