Milton Middle School debuted the newest addition to its sports program, the middle school club flag football program, this Saturday. The Yellowjackets played in a three-team jamboree with games against the Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront team and U-32.

Starting the club off on the right foot, the Yellowjackets walked away from their first tilts on the field with victories, besting Burlington 20-14 and shutting out U-32 18-0. The two wins for the Yellowjackets keep their all-time record a pristine 2-0.

Photos by Kyle St. Peter and Josh Kaufmann.

