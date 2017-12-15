Milton’s in the giving spirit

How to help for the holidays

All around Milton this holiday season, kids and families are embracing the giving spirit.

December often focuses on material gifts and excessive spending, but it’s also about the pure spirit of the holidays.

Yet sometimes, the former can overshadow the latter, and getting in the giving spirit can be stressful, too. Families may want to help others in need, but are busy buying presents for their own loved ones. Others worry Santa won’t live up to their kids’ expectations.

It’s a tough line to walk, but in Milton, there’s cheer to share.

Adopt a family

At Milton Family Community Center, the Adopt a Family Program is alive and well, over 20 years in. The program solicits wish lists from families in need, which are then confidentially distributed to those who can help provide.

But as of this week, there are still 13 families (comprised of 24 children) who haven’t been adopted, MFCC office and volunteer manager Kelly Hughes said.

Hughes said the center had around 104 families fill out wish lists this year.

A sample list reads as follows: an 11-year-old boy’s favorite color is orange, likes fishing, hunting and reading, wears size youth 14 pants and large tops and likes hoodies, jeans and jackets. Gift suggestions include sports, fishing, book and drawing materials.

If a family has multiple children, the list would continue.

Historically, the Milton faith community has collected all gifts, but local churches reduced their output to 50 families as they shift to a more personal giving concept.

Understanding the churches’ limits, Hughes said MFCC reached out to local businesses this year to pull together a broader range of people.

“[This program] really keeps the magic in the season for people,” Hughes said. “We are supporting many people who throughout the year have enough trouble meeting their basic needs for food, clothing and shelter.

“And here it is, the holiday time, and we have all these innocent children who believe in this magic, and I don’t want to spoil that for them,” she added.

A Milton resident herself, Hughes said being part of a community that preserves such magic is a prideful sentiment.

Hughes said anyone who would like to adopt a family should contact MFCC soon; gifts are set for distribution next week.

Winter gear exchange

Milton High School Interact club students are organizing their first-ever winter gear exchange at Milton’s three schools. Bins are set up inside each location, and community members are encouraged to drop off gently used and clean coats, ski pants, boots, mittens, scarves, hats and more until December 22.

Students will then count up the items, organize them and transport them to MFCC.

Club adviser Angela King said working with MFCC teaches students about food insecurity and needs in their own community.

“For many of us, we don’t have a really great understanding of the need for these types of items, because we just assume everybody has the coats and the boots and the ski pants,” King said. “It’s an opportunity for our students to give back to the community who has given them so much throughout the years.”

Faith community

Despite denominational differences, pastors at the United Church of Milton, Cornerstone Community Church and New Life Christian Fellowship have a history of collaborating during the holiday season. going forward, they say they’re looking to work together even more.

New Life Pastor Kevin Kimball easily listed off a half-dozen community-based projects his church is involved in.

For the second year in a row, the church sent shoeboxes filled with various supplies to Haiti through New Missions. Coordinator and parishioner Molly Vincent said the group sent 52 boxes this year.

When all donations are collected, volunteers have a “packing party” for the boxes. This gathering is just one example of people embodying the holiday giving spirit in Milton, Kimball said.

New Life also takes part in the Angel Tree Prison Fellowship, where parishioners collect gifts for kids with relatives in jail, and for the last five years, New Life-goers have sent cards to inmates so they can write home for the holidays.

Kimball says he sees an influx of sadness during the holiday season, as people lose friends and family and have to learn to celebrate without them. Expenses loom as oil tanks need filling and large meals need making.

“You hear the Christmas music, you see those great commercials and everybody looks so happy,” he said. “But behind the scenes, there’s things going on. Unfortunately, doctors, pastors, we see things that may not be as cheery, so I really try and see if we can just help in some way.”

At Cornerstone Church, Pastor Paul Somerville promoted his church’s coat giveaway, This fall, Cornerstone collected 400 coats, twice the number from last year.

Somerville said the giveaway helps the church get to know the people who come in, too.

Earlier this month, Somerville stood in a closet full of donated supplies from international non-profit Convoy of Hope.

“This looks like a pile of stuff to everyone else,” he said, pointing to the supplies, “but to me and to our fellow pastors, this is an opportunity to get to know our neighbors.”

According to Somerville, people walk a thin line when it comes to giving during the holiday season.

“We want people to give, we hope that they can give sacrificially, and it might even pinch their budget a little bit,” he said. “But we also want to make sure their giving is effective.”

The pastor said a $50 gift card to Hannaford sometimes fits that bill.

Over on Main Street, pastor Jeff Cornwell noted his church’s year-round missions. He also said the holiday season seems like an obvious time to give.

“The calendar lends it,” he said. “People are in the giving, festive mood. So, we kind of ride the wave, too. It’s a fun time and people are more upbeat.”

Plus, “[Milton] is our home,” he added. “This is our community. It starts here.”