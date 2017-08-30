Milton woman critically injured after I-89 rollover

A Milton woman is in serious condition after a car crash on Interstate 89 last weekend.

Vermont State Police reported Buthaina Eidan, 34, lost control of her vehicle while traveling northbound on I-89 in South Burlington around 4:30 p.m. last Saturday.

Eidan’s 2006 Honda Civic then traveled through the undivided center median, a press release said, rolling several times before coming to rest in the southbound lane.

That lane was closed while South Burlington Fire and Rescue crews worked the scene, causing traffic delays in the area, VSP said. Eidan was transported to UVM Medical Center with significant internal injuries

Eidan was listed in critical condition after the crash but has since been upgraded to serious condition, a hospital spokeswoman said. Still, serious condition indicates unstable vital signs, questionable indicators and acute illness, UVM Medical Center’s website says.

Police reported clear, dry road conditions on the sunny afternoon at the time of the crash. Eidan was wearing her seatbelt, and her airbag fully deployed during the crash, the release said. Her car was totaled.

The crash is still under investigation, and police ask anyone with information to call VSP’s Williston barracks at 878-7111.