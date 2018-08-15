Milton voters turned out for a relatively vanilla statewide primary Tuesday, and the majority favored incumbent Gov. Phil Scott over challenger Keith Stern on Republican ballots.

Scott earned 627 total votes between the Chittenden 10 and Grand Isle-Chittenden districts, unofficial results from the town show. Milton voters mirrored the unofficial statewide results, which showed Scott as the Republican victor with more than 60 percent of the vote.

In Chittenden 10, 176 of the voters on the Democratic ballot preferred Christine Hallquist of the four choices for governor. Hallquist was officially named the Democratic contender for the November election with more than 40 percent of the vote. Hallquist’s nomination makes her the first openly transgender woman on a major party gubernatorial ballot.

James Ehlers was the second-highest vote-getter in Chittenden 10 with 144 votes, followed by Brenda Siegel (82) and Ethan Sonneborn (28). The contest was tighter in GI-Chittenden, with 27 preferring Ehlers over Hallquist’s 25 and Siegel’s 20. Sonneborn gleaned 14 votes here.

Republican lieutenant governor candidate Don Turner of Milton showed his home field advantage against incumbent Democrat David Zuckerman, earning 899 to 511 votes across both districts. Both ran unopposed in the primary.

Milton’s House seats won’t be decided until November, but the results were as follows: Democrat Todd Buik earned 422 votes, and Republicans Chris Mattos and John Palasik got 496 and 530, respectively, in Chittenden 10.

GI-Chittenden Democrat incumbents Mitzi Johnson and Ben Joseph got 81 and 62 votes from Miltonians, while Republicans Leland Morgan got 116 and Michael Morgan got 115. These results only include Milton voters in this district, which is also largely populated by the Islands.

Chittenden County Senate seats, however, are contested this go-round. Final countywide results were not available at press time, but Milton voters preferred all six incumbents on the Democratic ballot over three challengers.

Between the two Milton districts, these were the totals: Tim Ashe 437, Ginny Lyons 426, Debbie Ingram 332, Michael Sirotkin 289, Phil Baruth 278, Chris Pearson 234, Val Carzello 212, Finnian Boardman Abbey 185 and Steve May 176.

There are only two Senate candidates on the Republican ballot heading into the general: Milton’s own Dana Maxfield earned 651 votes from his home base, and Alex Farrell gleaned 418.

Milton voters in both districts voted to return incumbent Sen. Bernie Sanders to the U.S. Senate over Folasade Adeluola. They also preferred U.S. Congressman Peter Welch to either Dan Freilich or Benjamin Mitchell on the Democratic ballot.

On the Republican side, H. Brooke Paige – who is also running for state auditor, treasurer, secretary of state and attorney general – bested runner-up Jasdeep Pannu, 244 to 220, for U.S. Senate. He also earned more approval than Anya Tynio for U.S. Congress by Milton voters.

Of the 8,443 registered voters in both districts, 1,584 cast ballots, making an 18.8 percent voter turnout, slightly less than the 22 percent who participated in the 2016 primary.