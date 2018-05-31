WINOOSKI – Two St. Francis Xavier School students, including one from Milton, were among the winners of the Vermont Foreign Language Association annual Poster Contest who were honored at the Vermont State House on May 2.

Gov. Phil Scott congratulated St. Francis fifth grader Coleton Merchant of Colchester, who placed first in the state for the elementary school division, and eighth-grader Caroline Canney of Milton, who placed second in the middle school division.

The theme of this year’s contest was based on a quote from Pope Francis: “Peace is the language we must all speak.” The Vermont Foreign Language Association is an organization designed to promote more effective instruction and study of foreign language, encourage research and experimentation in the learning and teaching of these languages, and provide professional growth among its members. Each year the association sponsors poster and essay contests for students of all ages throughout Vermont.

Caroline is the daughter of Jo and Keith Canney of Milton.

St. Francis Xavier School is a Catholic school serving students from preSchool (age 3) to eighth grade.