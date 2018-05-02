On Friday, April 27, the Dunkin’ Donuts at Redwood Plaza Shopping Center celebrated its grand opening following a remodeling.

The remodeled restaurant boasts several elements from Dunkin’ Donuts’ new next generation concept design, which recently launched in Quincy, Mass., offering Vermont’s first look at the brand’s U.S. store of the future experience, a company press release said.

This includes Dunkin’s new innovative tap system, serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee.