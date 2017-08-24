Milton Rescue expands outreach

As Milton Rescue leadership is slated to change this year, its members are focusing on several outreach programs to help them establish their identity in the community.

Fire and rescue chief Don Turner will step down from those leadership positions by year’s end once he signs a contract as Milton’s next town manager, a post he’s held in the interim since this spring.

For assistant rescue chief Rod Moore – whom Turner expects will be promoted – the change coincides with recent efforts to raise rescue’s profile in a series of initiatives he calls Milton Rescue’s Safer Community Programs.

“It’s important for everyone to know rescue is its own department,” he said. “A lot of times we show up, and people say, ‘The fire department is here.’”

Besides conjuring a little friendly department rivalry, the comments illustrate the impetus behind Milton Rescue’s efforts to present itself as more than the folks who transport people to the hospital.

One of its accomplishments thus far is securing a Heart Safe Community designation from the Vermont Department of Health. Only a few Vermont towns boast the program, earned by demonstrating a commitment to increasing survival of sudden cardiac arrest.

This includes recognizing bystanders, hosting CPR courses and installing public automated external defibrillators.

The American Heart Association says 350,000 Americans suffer out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest each year; almost 90 percent die.

Milton Rescue recently recognized SCA survivor Brett Macy, whose son, Sam, saved his life by performing immediate CPR, a skill he learned in Boy Scouts, until EMS arrived. A subsequent CPR course, sponsored by Macy’s company Exit 18 Equipment, certified more than 40 people in the life-saving technique.

Rescue aims to host more of these and is also focused on installing AEDs to add to the 14 existing ones within Milton’s borders.

Both efforts come at a cost. The department charges $20 per person to become CPR certified; a portion goes toward an instructor’s stipend, and the rest into rescue’s fund balance to pay for equipment and make the program sustainable, Moore said.

And at $1,4000 apiece, AEDs aren’t cheap either. Moore’s goal – one he admits is “lofty” – is to outfit all municipal vehicles with the devices. Besides the ambulances, only one fire truck and two ambulances have them.

Rescue is also working with community groups to place AEDs in churches and near the ballfields – all places where people gather, and where one person’s quick action can save a life, perhaps before rescue arrives.

Decreasing these response times, however, remains rescue’s goal, one Moore thinks will be bolstered with another Safer Community Program, the E-911 project.

For $20, crewmembers will install reflective green placards on mailboxes in town. Those without mailboxes can pay an extra $8 for a steel post to display curbside. The wayfinding signs can save precious seconds in navigating Milton neighborhoods, Moore said.

“We don’t want to sell signs for no reason,” he said. “We just want houses to be numbered. It helps with EMS services, your UPS packages or your pizza delivery.”

As that program continues, rescue is also starting a new fundraising campaign called Stop the Bleed. The White House launched the effort in October 2015, and it’s now a national public awareness campaign run by the U.S. Department for Homeland Security.

The goal is equipping laypeople with the tools – a tourniquet and bandages – to prevent bleed-outs from major extremity wounds. Moore is working with the Milton School District to get kits in all the district’s 350 rooms, a total cost of $15,750.

The program plans for the worst, like a real or threatened school shooting, scenarios that can leave people locked inside for hours before emergency crews can safely enter. The effort pairs with the school’s existing lockdown protocol, ALICE, which aims to empower students in case of emergencies, Moore said.

Moore hopes all these efforts – plus the annual EMS Week and health and safety fair and biennial mock crash – will raise rescue’s profile in Milton and possibly help in the department’s ongoing recruitment efforts.

“Rescue isn’t all blood and guts,” he said. “We’re trying to work with the community to make it safer, to make it healthier, to improve whatever we can to make the town of Milton a nice place to live.”