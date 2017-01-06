Milton rally catches Solons, 62-61

MONTPELIER — Ben Hanson connected for double-digit points in each half, Ryan Brown scored 10 of his 20 in the fourth quarter, and Seth Herrity wrapped up a comeback win for Milton at the foul line in the final seconds Friday night.

The Yellowjackets (4-1) rallied from a 40-31 halftime deficit to edge the Solons 62-61, earning their third straight win. All four victories have been in down-to-the wire battles, coming by a combined 11-point margin.

Milton’s halftime adjustments in breaking the press, and more-aggressive rebounding and defense, led to a third-quarter edge of 13-7, getting the Yellowjackets within three points to start the fourth quarter.

With Milton leading by two and seconds remaining in the game, Herrity’s free throw pushed the lead to four points.

Hanson finished with a game-high 21 points and grabbed a dozen rebounds. Brown added five rebounds and three steals to his 20-point night.

“Will Scarpinato (four points) answered the challenge to get on the boards with most of his team-high 13 rebounds in the second half,” coach Chris Brown said. “Tre Sherwood, Ian Jennings, Seth Herrity, and Ethan Howell all contributed scoring and rebounding.

“Good defensive efforts from Tyler McRae, Jordan Deep, Dustin Rock, and Deven Creamer were key to winning the close game.”

Sherwood finished with six points and four rebounds; Jennings (four rebounds) and Scarpinato each scored four; Herrity scored three with four assists and three steals; Howell netted four points; Deep had a rebound and an assist, and Deven Creamer added an assist.

Odum Tucker scored 19 points, Kajka Tayloe 16 and Danny Bruce 13 for Montpelier (3-2).