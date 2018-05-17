WRITTEN WARNINGS

42

TICKETS

3 Speeding

2 Driving with suspended license

2 Stop sign

2 Uninsured drivers

1 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.

1 Operation on emergency vehicle approach

1 Uninspected vehicle

1 Using portable electronic device

ARRESTS

2 Driving with criminally suspended license

1 Negligent operation

1 Possession of stolen property

TOTAL CALLS

205

5/2, 8:59 a.m., Suspicious, Route 7

Sgt. Scott Philbrook received information about a spot frequented by juveniles using drugs/alcohol. He relayed the information to patrol officers so it could be checked more frequently. He also notified the property owner of the issue.

5/2, 11:54 a.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Woodcrest Circ.

Cpl. Chris Grenier spoke with a complainant about a vehicle in the neighborhood with a loud exhaust. He checked the area, but could not locate the vehicle. It is unknown whether the muffler is faulty or simply a DOT approved add-on part.

5/2, 3:43 p.m., Suspicious, Herrick Ave. at Bradley St.

Cpl. Chris Grenier spoke with a juvenile female and her parents about an unknown male who had made her feel uncomfortable by smiling strangely at her when she was on her way home from school. The area was checked and patrol officers were made aware of the complaint.

5/2, 5:48 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Route 7 at Catamount Dr.

Officer Jareco Coulombe responded to a report of a possible minor car accident, but on arrival, could not locate any signs of a crash.

5/2, 9:10 p.m., Vandalism, Eagle Mountain Harbor Rd.

Sgt. Paul Locke responded to a report of possible vandalism to summer camps. The case is still being investigated.

5/2, 11:08 p.m., Suspicious, Park Pl.

Officer Noi Jones stopped to check on a vehicle on Park Place. He found no one with the vehicle and nothing suspicious in the area.

5/3, 12:26 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Rebecca Lander Dr.

Officer Kendra Raymond assisted School officials with a student found in possession of drug paraphernalia. The incident was handled by school staff.

5/3, 12:34 p.m., Larceny, Gonyeau Rd.

Officer Richard Corbin responded to a theft from a business. The investigation is still ongoing.

5/4, 8:03 a.m., Found/Lost Property, Riverside Dr.

Officer Bill Bosworth recovered a bicycle that was abandoned on the side of the roadway. It was placed in evidence storage.

5/4, 9:03 a.m., Suspicious, Haydenberry Dr.

Officer Bill Bosworth responded to a male trying to get into a vehicle through the window. He determined it was only the owner who had locked themselves out.

5/4, 1:14 p.m., Possession of Stolen Property, Partridge Ln.

There is no information in this case.

5/4, 4:25 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Aurora Ln.

Officer Eduard Larente spoke with a complainant about her neighbors children taking her shoes, then bringing them back. Officer Larente issued a trespass notice by the complainant’s request.

5/5, 12:28 a.m., Disturbance, East Rd.

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain responded to an intoxicated male causing a disturbance in front of the complainant’s residence. He issued a trespass notice for the property and provided the male with a ride to his residence.

5/5, 1:56 a.m., Disturbance, Railroad St.

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain responded to the same intoxicated male he’d previously dealt with, now causing a disturbance at his residence. The male had left on foot before he arrived and the other residents advised no further assistance was necessary. The area was checked and the male was not located.

5/5, 6:12 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Field Ridge Dr.

Officer Matthew McQueen responded to a domestic disturbance. Upon arriving, he spoke with both parties and determined there were no injuries. The incident is still under investigation.

5/5, 7:17 p.m., Noise, Lena Ct.

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain responded to a report of gunshots in the area. Upon arriving, he was unable to determine the location the shots were fired from.

5/6, 11:45 a.m., Public Assist, Bombardier Rd.

Officer Matthew McQueen spoke with two parties about a dispute over a meat grinder. One party believed the other had the grinder in a storage unit, the other denied having it. Officer McQueen accompanied them to the storage unit and the meat grinder was found and recovered.

5/6, 3:02 p.m., Suspicious, West Milton Rd.

Officer McQueen responded to a report of two unknown males carrying a futon into the woods. He arrived and determined the futon was likely trash. He was not able to determine who left the futon there.

5/6, 4:09 p.m., Accident – Property Damage, Park Pl.

Officer Corbin responded to a report of a minor crash involving two cars in a parking lot. There were no injuries and the operators were provided with crash reports.

5/6, 8:59 p.m., Public Assist, Maplewood Ave.

Cpl. LaFountain spoke with a complainant about a dispute with their partner. The complainant reported there had been an argument and the partner had left, but then returned to cut the Comcast Cable line. The complainant was also concerned their partner would report a false physical assault.

5/7, 6:06 a.m. and 6:28 a.m., Larceny from Vehicle, Strawberry Ln.

Several different officers responded to multiple reports of items stolen from unlocked vehicles overnight. The incidents are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milton Police Department at (802)893-2424.

5/7, 1:31 p.m., Car Seat Inspection, Herrick Ave.

Officer Raymond conducted a car seat safety inspection and installation.

5/7, 2:39 p.m., Suspicious, Westford Rd.

Officer Corbin spoke with the owner of private property where a vehicle had been left. He determined the vehicle was disabled and the owner did not intend to remove it. He advised the property owner of this so they could remove it privately at the vehicle owners expense.

5/8, 12:22 a.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Chrisemily Ln.

Officer Jones responded to a vehicle that had been idling for over 4 hours. Upon arriving, they spoke with the owner who advised the ignition was broken and he could not turn the vehicle off. Officer Jones assisted in shutting the vehicle off.

5/8, 1:53 p.m., Suspicious, Rebecca Lander Dr.

Officer Raymond spoke with school staff about a person trying to access one of the doors to the school the previous night. No entry was made. There was no description of the person who tried to open the door.

5/8, 5:08 p.m., Larceny, West Milton Rd.

Officer Corbin spoke with a complainant who advised two weeks prior, someone had syphoned gas out of his vehicle.

5/8, 8:05 p.m., Threats/Harassment, Peterson Rd.

Officer Jones responded to a complaint of threatening between a separated couple. He spoke with the female who advised her ex had confronted her while walking with her new boyfriend. Officer Jones spoke with the ex who advised he had confronted her, but had not threatened her.

5/8, 9:24 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Boysenberry Dr.

Cpl. Porter responded to a domestic disturbance between a male and female. He determined the argument was only verbal. Both parties were comfortable staying at the residence.

5/8, 11:21 p.m., Intoxication, West Milton Rd.

Officer Jones responded to an Uber driver who had a patron who was intoxicated and did not know where she lived. Officer Jones was able to locate a friend to release the intoxicated female to.

The reports reflect information logged by Milton police at press time. Check out MPD on Facebook for more news at facebook.com/MiltonVTPolice.