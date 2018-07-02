WRITTEN WARNINGS

33

TICKETS

5 Speeding

3 Using portable electronic device

2 Uninsured drivers

1 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.

1 Driving with suspended license

1 Operating without license

1 Stopping/standing/parking in restricted area

1 Uninspected vehicle

ARRESTS

1 Violation of abuse prevention order

1 Violating conditions of release

1 DUI, 2nd and subsequent

TOTAL CALLS

165

6/13, 10:51 a.m., Found/Lost Property, Railroad St. at Whisper Ln.

A citizen turned in found credit cards. Ofc. Corbin was unable to locate the owner, so the cards were destroyed.

6/13, 2:59 p.m., Public Assist, Martell Rd.

Ofc. Coulombe spoke with a citizen about an IRS phone scam. He reminded the citizen to never give out personal information over the phone and that the IRS does not contact citizens in this manner.

6/13, 5:58 p.m., Suspicious, Bombardier Rd.

Ofc. Coulombe was advised by town employees of an American flag that had been tied to a bag of feces and urine and placed at the town memorial. The incident does not appear criminal in nature and there are no suspects.

6/13, 8:24 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Lena Ct.

Ofc. Jones responded to a report of a vehicle operating in an erratic manner. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

6/13, 10:12 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Woodcrest Circ.

Ofc. Jones responded to a verbal domestic disturbance. He mediated the situation and provided a ride to one of the parties involved so they could separate for the evening.

6/14, 12:05 a.m., K9 Assist, Gregory Dr.

Cpl. Porter and K9 Hatchi responded to assist the South Burlington PD with a drug sniff of a bag which had been seized in anticipation of a search warrant.

6/14, 10:29 a.m., Illegal Dumping, Route 7 at Haydenberry Dr.

Ofc. Corbin responded to a complaint of a used hypodermic needle on the side of the road. He disposed of the needle in a SHARPS container.

6/14, 11:34 a.m., Missing Person, Route 7

Ofc. Corbin assisted family members with locating a female with Alzheimer’s disease. The female was located safely a short time later by Ofc. Corbin.

6/14, 2:39 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Herrick Ave.

SRO Raymond assisted school staff with speaking to a student about concerning pictures he had. No police action was necessary.

6/14, 9:06 pm., Suspicious, River St.

Sgt. Locke spoke with a citizen who had lost his phone near Rowley Fuels and was looking for contact information for the business to see if anyone had turned in the phone.

6/15, 3:12 a.m., Assist Motorist, Route 2

Cpl. Porter assisted a citizen whose turn signal was stuck on. They were able to get the signal to deactivate.

6/15, 10:43 a.m., Public Assist, Milton Falls Ct.

Ofc. McQueen spoke with a citizen who was having difficulties with her daughter’s boyfriend not leaving her residence when asked and other parenting concerns. He advised to contact the police if he was refusing to leave, but advised her the parenting issues were not something the police could assist with.

6/15, 3:06 p.m., Fireworks, Railroad St.

Ofc. Larente responded to a report of fireworks. He was unable to locate the source as they stopped shortly after he arrived in the area.

6/15, 7:45 p.m., Disturbance, Kingswood Dr.

Ofc. Bosworth responded to a dispute between neighbors over noise. He mediated the situation and both sides agreed not to bother each other.

6/16, 10:48 p.m., Public Assist, Boysenberry Dr.

Ofc. McQueen contacted a citizen who had questions about abandoned property from a previous tenant. When he called back, he advised the questions had already been answered and no police assistance was necessary.

6/16, 6:33 p.m., Accident – Personal Injury, Route 7 at Centre Dr.

Ofc. Larente responded to a MVC involving a car and bicyclist. As a result of his investigation, the fault was determined to be with the cyclist who was riding against the flow of traffc, failed to transit an intersection safely and was intoxicated. The bicycle was also found to not have functioning brakes. The cyclist suffered minor injuries.

6/16, 10:45 p.m., Suspicious, Manley Rd.

(Associated with incident 18MT004266) Ofc. Brown arrested Paul Tiemann, 30 years old, of Essex Junction, for DUI. He was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Court – Criminal Division on June 18, 2018.

6/17, 11:21 a.m., Accident – Property Damage, Lacasse Dr.

Ofc. Larente spoke with a citizen about a late reported minor motor vehicle crash. He documented he crash for insurance purposes.

6/17, 4:46 p.m., Citizen Dispute, Route 7

Ofc. Larente responded to a dispute over a parking spot. He advised he could not do anything as the spots are not reserved for specific tenants and it would be a civil issue even if they were.

6/18, 7:56 a.m., Animal Problem, Everest Rd.

Cpl. Porter responded to a report of cows in the roadway. Upon arriving, there were no cows in the roadway.

6/18, 10:52 a.m., Accident – Property Damage, West Milton Rd.

Ofc. Jones responded to a minor MVC with a dump truck that had slipped out of gear while going uphill and rolled into the guardrail. A crash report was completed.

6/18, 12:59 p.m., Public Assist, Birch Ln.

Cpl. Porter spoke with a subject who had concerns about a family member who had recently moved out, but had apparently returned to retrieve property while he was not home. No crime was reported.

6/18, 3:03 p.m., Found/Lost Property, Rebecca Lander Dr.

SRO Raymond recovered and destroyed vaping products that had been recovered by school staff.

6/19, 10:12 a.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Route 7

Ofc. Jones responded to a report of an erratic operator. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

6/19, 2:42 p.m., Fraud, Bombardier Rd.

Ofc. Jones spoke with a citizen about a potential check fraud. After investigation revealed it was a family member, the victim did not want to proceed with a criminal charge.

6/19, 2:44 p.m., K9 Assist, Pratt Rd.

Cpl. Porter and K9 Hatchi responded to assist the Vermont State Police with a track for suspects from a burglary that had just occurred.

6/19, 3:12 p.m., Drugs, Rita Way

Ofc. Jones responded to a report of someone possibly selling drugs in the area. Upon arriving, he could not locate anyone matching the description.

6/19, 7:06 p.m., Suspicious, Route 7

Cpl. Grenier responded to a report of juveniles crawling on the lumber behind a closed business. He arrived and was unable to locate anyone.

6/19, 10:11 p.m., Intoxication, Middle Rd.

Ofc. Coulombe responded to a report of an intoxicated female who family members were concerned about. Upon arriving, he spoke with the female about services available to her. No further action was deemed necessary.

6/19, 11:39 p.m., Suspicious, Route 7

Ofc. Coulombe responded to a male who had almost been hit by a car after crossing the roadway in an unsafe manner. He was unable to locate the male.

6/20, 7:50 p.m., Citizen Dispute Rita Way

Ofc. Brown responded to a dispute between neighbors over a parking space. He mediated the situation and advised them to contact their association for clarification.

6/20, 8:38 p.m., Intoxication Pinewood Ln

Ofc. Raymond responded to a verbal domestic dispute. She spoke with the parties who were intoxicated and mediated the situation. Both parties opted to remain at the residence.

6/21, 8 a.m., Domestic Disturbance School St.

Ofc. Larente responded to a domestic disturbance. Upon arriving, one of the parties decided to leave to let the situation cool down. Ofc. Larente remained on scene while they packed some items.

6/21, 11:39 a.m., Larceny-Other Us Route 7

Detective Hendry spoke with a citizen whose license plates had been stolen. The case is still under investigation.

6/21, 7:46 p.m., Disturbance Railroad St.

Sgt. Locke responded to a noise complaint of loud music. He spoke with both sides about the relevant statutes, including Noise in the Nighttime.

6/22, 2:19 p.m., Fraud Us Route 7 S

Detective Scalise responded to a possible check fraud. The case is still under investigation.

6/22, 2:47 p.m., ATV/Snowmobile Complaint Murray Ave.

Ofc. Raymond responded to a report of ATV’s operating on the roadway. Upon arriving, they were no longer in the area.

6/23, 10:35 a.m., Trespass Us Route 7 S

Cpl. Porter responded to a report of a citizens unlocked vehicle that had been entered overnight. Items had been taken out and discarded on the lawn. Nothing appeared to have been stolen.

6/23, 8:43 p.m., Assault – Simple Herrick Ave.

Ofc. Coulombe responded to a late report of an assault involving multiple juveniles. The investigation is ongoing.

6/25, 12:52 p.m., ATV/Snowmobile Complaint Lake Rd./Poor Farm Rd.

Ofc. Bosworth responded to a report of ATV’s operating on private land. The incident is still under investigation.

6/25, 7:30 p.m., Suspicious Event Middle Rd.

Ofc. McQueen responded to a report of juveniles playing in a private parking garage. Upon arriving, he advised them they were on private property and needed play somewhere else.

6/25, 8:24 p.m., Juvenile Problem US Route 7 S/Haydenberry Dr.

Ofc. McQueen responded to a report of juveniles throwing rocks at cars. He was unable to locate the juveniles.

6/26, 6:32 a.m., Burglary Bear Trap Rd.

Active investigation. No information available.

6/26, 9:26 a.m., Animal Problem Cherry St.

ACO Bergeron responded to a found dog. He was able to reunite the dog with the owner.

6/26, 2:08 p.m., Citizen Dispute Railroad St.

Ofc. Noel spoke with two parties regarding a dispute over child custody. He advised them of the laws and their options through the court system.

6/26, 2:50 p.m., Larceny-From Building Centre Dr.

Ofc. Noel responded to a report of a theft of items from a store. The case is still active.

6/26, 3:51 p.m., Larceny-From Building Us Route 7

Ofc. Noel initially responded to a report of a stolen bicycle, but on arriving, the complainant advised he’d found his bicycle and did not need police assistance.

6/26, 4:16 p.m., Larceny-Other Herrick Ave.

Ofc. Noel responded to a report of a stolen bicycle. Later that day, the bicycle was recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

6/26, 10:43 p.m., Suspicious Event, Westford. Rd.

Ofc. McQueen responded to a report of people entering an abandoned residence. Upon arriving, he determined one of the people present was the owner.

