WRITTEN WARNINGS

42

TICKETS

5 Speeding

4 Uninspected vehicle

2 Unregistered vehicles

1 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.

1 Driving with suspended license

ARRESTS

2 Driving with criminally suspended license

2 Unlawful trespass

2 Violation of conditions of release

1 False information to police

1 Lewd and lascivious conduct

1 Possession of drugs

1 Violation of abuse prevention order

TOTAL CALLS

164

4/25, 4:21 a.m., Public Assist, Green St.

Officer Jareco Coulombe helped to mediate a dispute between roommates.

4/25, 6:03 p.m., Accident – Property Damage, Route 7

Officer Ed Larente investigated a report of a two-car crash with no reported injuries. Investigation revealed a vehicle rear-ended the vehicle in front of it, which was stopped in traffic.

4/25, 11:37 p.m., Public Assist, Stewart Ln.

Officer Charles Brown spoke with a resident who wanted to report being harassed on social media. Officer Brown answered questions and no further assistance was needed.

4/26, 4:11 p.m., Suspicious, Centre Dr.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Employees advised a customer had become disorderly and requested he be trespassed from the property. The customer was issued a trespass notice and left without incident.

4/26, 5:51 p.m., Larceny, Green St.

Officer William Bosworth investigated a report of a theft of a recycling bin.

4/27, 10:50 a.m., Suspicious, Ritchie Ave.

Officer Noi Jones is investigating a report of a bench that was set on fire at the Lamoille River Walk.

4/27, 11:43 a.m., Vandalism, Cadreact Rd.

Officer Jones responded to a report of a barbed wire fence that had been struck by a vehicle. There are no leads at this time.

4/27, 7:44 p.m., Drugs, Route 7 at Haydenberry Dr.

Officer Coulombe stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. He observed evidence of drug possession, and during a search of the vehicle, he recovered marijuana and methadone. He cited a 30-year-old female for providing false information to law enforcement and drug possession.

4/27, 8:46 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, West Milton Rd. at Bear Trap Rd.

Officer Richard Corbin received a report of a vehicle being operated erratically. He located the vehicle at the registered owner’s address. He spoke with the operator who denied the reported operation.

4/27, 10:45 p.m., Arrest on Warrant, Route 7

Officer Coulombe arrested a male who had an arrest warrant for failure to appear. The male was transported to jail to await a court date.

4/28, 10:08 a.m., Public Assist, Bombardier Rd.

Cpl. Jason Porter assisted a male who wanted to dispose of prescription medications.

4/28, 3:01 p.m., ATV Complaint, Lake Rd. at Poor Farm Rd.

Officer Jones responded to a report of dirt bikes trespassing in a field. He was unable to locate the dirt bikes but spoke with the complainant who was going to inform the property owner.

4/28, 8:04 p.m., Animal Problem, West Milton Rd.

Cpl. Chris Grenier located two cows in the road. He contacted the owner who put the cows back in the pasture.

4/29, 12:36 a.m., Noise, James Dr.

Officers responded to a noise complaint in a wooded area. They located evidence of a bonfire and alcohol consumption, but the party had broken up prior to their arrival.

4/29, 2:35 a.m., Arrest on Warrant, McMullen Rd. at Hemlock Rd.

Officer Coulombe stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. He determined the operator had a criminally suspended license, was in violation of conditions of release, and had a warrant for her arrest for failure to appear. She was transported to jail to await a court date and issued a citation for the offenses.

4/29, 7:26 a.m., Suspicious, Rebecca Lander Dr.

Officers responded to a report of an open door at the high school. They searched the building but did not locate anyone inside or any signs of criminal activity.

4/29, 2:23 p.m., Burglary, Howard Dr.

Officer Jones is investigating a report of a burglary to a residence.

4/29, 6:25 p.m., Intoxication, Route 7

Officers responded to a report of a male who was intoxicated, being belligerent, refusing to leave a residence and touching a female inappropriately. The male, 41-year-old Allen W. Locke, was arrested and will appear in court to answer to charges of unlawful trespass and lewd and lascivious conduct. He was transported to jail for detox after a detox facility refused to accept him.

4/30, 8:51 a.m., Vandalism, Rebecca Lander Dr.

Officer Matthew McQueen is investigating a report of vandalism to some lights at the high school.

4/30, 10:06 a.m., Drugs, Route 7

Detective Cpl. Frank Scalise is investigation a drug possession case.

4/30, 5:32 p.m., Found/Lost Property, Centre Dr.

A citizen came to the police department to turn in a bank card that was left in an ATM. The card was brought to the bank to be returned to the owner.

4/30, 8:30 p.m., Threats/Harassment, North Rd.

Officer Bosworth answered questions about social media threats.

5/1, 5:42 p.m., Public Assist, Bombardier Rd.

Officer Larente responded to an alarm at the library. He spoke with staff, who advised the alarm was accidental.

5/1, 10:45 p.m., Suspicious, Route 7

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain spoke with the occupants of a vehicle parked behind a closed business. The occupants were determined to be employees who were having a conversation.

The reports reflect information logged by Milton police at press time. Check out MPD on Facebook for more news at facebook.com/MiltonVTPolice.