WRITTEN WARNINGS

33

TICKETS

4 Speeding

3 Driving with suspended license

1 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.

1 Driving on roadways laned for traffic

1 Driving with open container

1 Inspection sticker not assigned

1 Operating without license

1 Stop sign

1 Uninspected vehicle

1 Uninsured driver

1 Using portable electronic device

ARRESTS

2 Driving with criminally suspended license

2 Violating conditions of release

1 DUI #1

1 Excessive speed

TOTAL CALLS

200

4/18, 7:22 a.m., Public Assist, Haydenberry Dr.

Officer Noi Jones spoke with a complainant about a man selling something out of his vehicle using her shared use parking lot. She did not believe anything illegal was occurring, but wanted the police to know about it.

4/18, 4:36 p.m., Public Assist, Route 7

Cpl. Jason Porter spoke with a subject who had questions about her neighbor’s children shooting BB guns. After speaking with him, she determined she did not want police involved at this time.

4/18, 7:58 p.m., 9:02 p.m., Citizen Disputes, Donald Dr.

Officer Richard Corbin spoke with a man who called to report he was unhappy with his neighbor taking pictures of him from their shared driveway. A short time later, the other party called to report he was called names by the original complainant. Officer Corbin spoke with both sides about the legalities involved and advised them to try and cohabitate as best as possible without antagonizing one another.

4/18, 9:52 p.m., Assist Motorist, Route 7

Officer Corbin checked on the operator of a vehicle who had their emergency flashers activated when he pulled into a gas station. The operator advised the car was broken down, and they were trying to get it to a gas station before it broke down again. They advised no assistance was needed.

4/19, 9:28 a.m., Juvenile Problem, Rebecca Lander Dr.

Sgt. Scott Philbrook responded to a fight between juveniles at the school. The case is still under investigation at this time.

4/19, 11:06 a.m., Child In Need of Services, Herrick Ave.

Sgt. Philbrook responded to a juvenile who had left school without permission and was acting aggressively toward school staff. The juvenile was transported to the police department to meet with counselors.

4/19, 12:33 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Bear Trap Rd. at Sanderson Rd.

Officer Jones responded to a report of a vehicle driving down the middle of the road. He checked the area and was not able to locate it.

4/19, 12:45 p.m., Threats/Harassment, Rebecca Lander Dr.

Officer Jones responded to the high school for a report of several juveniles who had allegedly been threatening each other via social media posts. He spoke with the parties involved and determined no criminal action was warranted.

4/19, 2:33 p.m., Suspicious, Main St.

Officer Jareco Coulombe responded to a report of a male sitting in a chair on his lawn with a gun. Prior to arriving, he was advised by the complainant he did not need to respond, as it was only a BB gun and the neighbor was shooting into the woods behind his residence.

4/19, 8:24 p.m., Suspicious, Ritchie Ave.

Officer Corbin checked on a vehicle parked at the fishing access. He spoke with the occupants and did not observe any crimes or persons in need of assistance.

4/20, 9:46 a.m., Citizen Dispute, Route 7

Officer Ed Larente responded to a report of a man and woman yelling at a woman in a store. He spoke with the woman who had been yelled at, and she advised she knew the people yelling at her but hadn’t seen them in years. She advised no further police action was necessary beyond documentation of the incident.

4/20, 4:26 p.m., Intoxication, Long Pond Dr.

Officer Larente responded to a report of an intoxicated man. Upon arriving and speaking with family, he determined the subject was incapacitated and a danger to other family members. The man was placed in protective custody and transported to the ACT 1 detox center until he could sober up.

4/20, 9:20 p.m., Citizen Dispute, Route 7

Officer Matthew McQueen responded to a report of several people arguing. He arrived and spoke with the parties involved. He determined no crime had been committed, and the parties were advised not to interact with each other.

4/21, 2:43 a.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Sanderson Rd.

Officer Charles Brown responded to a report of a vehicle operating in an erratic manner. He checked the area and was not able to locate the vehicle.

4/21, 12:16 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Kingswood Dr.

Officer Larente responded to a third-party report of an argument at a residence. Upon arriving he spoke with both sides who advised no criminal assault had occurred. No criminal charges were brought. The parties were advised of their options and advised to separate for a while to allow the situation to calm down.

4/21, 1:01 p.m., Vandalism, Jenna Ln.

Officer Larente responded to a report of a vehicle with damage to it. The vehicle was observed to have a scratch along the side. The incident is still under investigation.

4/21, 3:23 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Manley Rd.

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain spoke with a man who wanted to report a vehicle traveling at excessive speed past his residence earlier in the day. LaFountain conducted speed enforcement in the area.

4/21, 9:52 p.m., Arrest on Warrant, Route 7

Sgt. Paul Locke arrested David Datnoff, 35, of Winooski on an outstanding arrest warrant. Datnoff was transported to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

4/22, 12:48 a.m., Phone Problem, Duffy Rd.

Officer McQueen spoke with a complainant who had received a scam phone call. He spoke with her about tips to keep her information safe.

4/22, 8:21 a.m., DUI, Westford Rd. at Cross Rd.

Detective Nick Hendry arrested a 21-year-old St. Johnsbury woman for DUI after stopping her for speeding. She was processed and released on a citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Court on May 10.

4/22, 1:23 p.m., Public Assist, Railroad St.

Officer Larente accompanied a subject to a residence to pick up property per a court-ordered condition. He remained on scene until the subject had collected the property to ensure no disputes.

4/22, 2:09 p.m., Illegal Dumping, Poor Farm Rd.

Officer Larente disposed of a used needle a complainant had located in front of their residence.

4/22, 3:48 p.m., Animal Problem, Route 7

Animal Control Officer Justin Bergeron responded to a report of a dog left in a vehicle in the Hannaford parking lot. There is no narrative indicating an outcome.

4/22, 7:47 p.m., Larceny from Motor Vehicle, West Milton Rd.

Cpl. LaFountain spoke with a complainant about parts stolen off his motorcycle. The case is still under investigation.

4/23, 12:25 p.m., Suspicious, Lake Rd.

Cpl. Porter responded to a suspicious vehicle at a neighbor’s residence. He determined the subject was house-sitting and was able to confirm this.

4/23, 1:01 p.m., Overdose, Route 7

Cpl. Porter responded to a drug overdose. Upon arriving, he found the patient unresponsive, and he administered Narcan to the subject. The subject was transported to the hospital for treatment.

4/23, 8:09 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Sand Bar State Park

Officer Corbin responded to a report of vehicles doing burnouts at the state park. He was unable to locate vehicles involved.

4/24, 3:16 a.m., Possession of Stolen Property, Route 7

While on patrol, Officer Coulombe observed a juvenile fall off his bicycle. He stopped to check on the boy and during his interaction, observed the boy’s friend was in possession of a stolen bicycle. The stolen bicycle was recovered and returned to the owner. The investigation is still ongoing.

4/24, 11:37 a.m., Public Assist, Hunting Ridge Ln.

Detective Hendry spoke with a concerned neighbor about a resident with a loud exhaust on their vehicle. Patrol officers were notified of the traffic violation in case it was observed in operation.

4/24, 12:58 p.m., Suspicious, Haydenberry Dr.

Cpl. Porter spoke with a complainant about a suspicious vehicle seen in a parking lot. She advised the subjects were possibly collecting something out of her trash. She was advised to call back if the subjects returned and caused an issue.

4/24, 9:11 p.m., Suspicious, Route 7 at Villemaire Ln.

Officer Corbin responded to a report of people arguing in the area. Several people were located, but advised they had not been arguing and no police involvement was necessary.

The reports reflect information logged by Milton police at press time. Check out MPD on Facebook for more news at facebook.com/MiltonVTPolice.