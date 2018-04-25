WRITTEN WARNINGS

34

TICKETS

5 Using portable electronic device

3 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.

2 Speeding

2 Stopping, standing, parking in restricted areas

1 Driver possessed open container

1 Inspection sticker not assigned to vehicle

1 Stop sign

1 Trespass by motor vehicle

1 Uninspected vehicle

1 Uninsured driver

ARRESTS

1 DUI, 1st offense

1 Driving with criminally suspended license

TOTAL CALLS

153

4/11, 11:03 a.m., Public Assist, Bombardier Rd.

There is no information in the case.

4/11, 1:49 p.m., Found/Lost Property, Bombardier Rd.

A resident found a cell phone and a house phone on side of the road and turned them into the police department. The phones were not in working order.

4/11, 4:59 p.m. Juvenile Problem, West Milton Rd.

Officer Ed Larente took a call from a parent reporting a juvenile was missing. After a search of the area with another officer, the juvenile was not located. Approximately an hour later, the juvenile returned home safe.

4/11, 11:03 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Lawnwood Dr.

Officer Charles Brown responded to report of a domestic issue between two residents. The disturbance was only verbal; both parties confirmed that they were not in distress.

4/11, 11:22 p.m. Suspicious, Route 7

Officer Brown was driving past Marty’s Auto and observed a light at the back of the building that is not usually on after the business is closed. He checked the area and the building for any signs of entry or unauthorized entry finding nothing of suspicion.

4/12, 8:05 a.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Route 7

The case is still under investigation.

4/12, 9:27 a.m., Public Assist, Dewey Dr.

The case is still under investigation.

4/12, 11:10 a.m., Juvenile Problem, Bombardier Rd.

Officer William Bosworth responded to a complaint from the library director reporting vandalism of town library property. Bosworth notified the parents of the juveniles involved and issued trespass notices.

4/12, 8:26 p.m., Public Assist, Villemaire Ln.

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain responded to a report of a vehicle that went off the road on Villemaire Lane. The vehicle was gone upon arrival. He checked the area and surrounding streets but did not locate the vehicle. No other calls were received.

4/12, 10:56 p.m., Noise, Rita Way

Cpl. LaFountain responded to a report of issues with marijuana use and noise issues from a residence. LaFountain did not see anyone outside and saw no indication of marijuana use while he was in the area.

4/13, 5:37 p.m., Suspicious, Murray Ave. at Hibbard Rd.

Officer Kendra Raymond responded to a call reporting black smoke coming from the area of Arrowhead Golf Course. A homeowner had a controlled burn on his property.

4/13, 7:21 p.m., Threats/Harassment, Route 7

Officer Jareco Coulombe sent to a complaint in regards to harassment. Officer Coulombe suggested the complainant cease contact with the other half.

4/13, 8:12 p.m., Public Assist, Route 7

Officer Richard Corbin responded to a male being belligerent. The residents wanted him removed. Officers were able to come to an agreement with the male and transport him to another residence.

4/13, 10:51 p.m., Public Assist, Railroad St.

Officer Corbin spoke with a complainant about a landlord-tenant dispute. The complainant said she had been living at the property for approximately two weeks, but now the landlord wanted the complainant out. There was no criminal action found and the issue was civil in nature.

4/14, 11:17 a.m., Assist Motorist, Route 7 at Kapica Ln.

Officer Noi Jones was stationary near the old Sears building and a truck traveling southbound turning into Dave’s Garage with a large cloud of smoke beneath the truck. He met with the operator at Dave’s Garage where the truck had stopped running. The operator advised the truck had blown a head gasket and he was trying to get to the garage.

4/14, 9:13 p.m., Suspicious, Route 7

Officer Coulombe met with a complainant regarding suspicious prints outside of the residence. Coulombe followed the tracks. He made contact at the residence where all the footprints led to. The resident advised her dog got out. All the teenagers in the house ran out to get the dog back which ended up in complainant’s yard.

4/14, 9:56 p.m., Arrest on Warrant, Route 7

Officer Coulombe arrested Jeremy D. Bushey, 27, of Sheldon, on a traffic stop for an outstanding warrant. He was transported to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

4/15, 6:34 p.m., Public Assist, Railroad St.

Officer Corbin spoke with a woman at the Milton Police Department regarding someone staying in her home without permission. Officer Corbin explained that because the person established residency at that location, the person could not be removed. This incident is civil in nature; therefore, no further action was taken.

4/16, 4:03 a.m., Suspicious, West Milton Rd.

Officer Corbin responded with Cpl. Chris Grenier and Officer Coulombe to West Milton Road for a report of someone walking around the residence. Upon arrival, the only footprints present were those of a small animal.

4/16, 4:31 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Route 7

Officer Larente spoke with a woman at the Milton Police Department. She came to report damage discovered on a vehicle and thought it happened sometime the previous day in Milton. There was damage to her driver’s side door and mirror. The case was documented.

4/17, 10:50 a.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Gauthier Dr.

Officer Larente was advised by dispatch of a late-reported motor vehicle complaint. The case was not investigated as it occurred Essex.

4/17, 4:41 p.m., Vandalism, Eagle Mountain Harbor Rd.

The case is still under investigation.

4/17, 6:22 p.m., Found/Lost Property, Bombardier Rd.

The case is still under investigation.

4/17, 8:14 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Cherry St.

Officer Matthew McQueen received a report that a juvenile had run away from home. Shortly after, the parents received communication from the juvenile and picked them up.

4/17, 9:28 p.m., DUI, Route 7

A 48-year-old Milton woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The reports reflect information logged by Milton police at press time. Check out MPD on Facebook for more news at facebook.com/MiltonVTPolice.