Milton PD completes Operation Fire Cuffs

Smiles abounded last Thursday at the University of Vermont Medical Center as children gathered with police officers, firefighters, Champ and the big man himself – Santa.

Milton Officer Ed Larente was among the 50 or so personnel from around the state who helped collect toys and gifts from the community for the children’s hospital as part of Operation Fire Cuffs.

Before heading to the hospital, where he had the opportunity to go up to the children’s wing and deliver the toys, Larente made his rounds around town for a couple last minute gifts.

He stood in the waiting area of Milton Dental Associates with three bags filled to the brim with toys, and another two stragglers still rested on the floor.

“I’m very impressed at how many presents we got [overall],” said Larente, who spearheaded Milton’s first-time participation this year. “There’s way more than I expected.”

The toys are given to patients at the Vermont Children’s Hospital both during and beyond the holiday season – whenever they need a reason for an extra smile during a tough time, event founder Phil Edgerley said.

Dental associate Catie Barnier was emotional when handing over the gifts to the officer, saying cancer affected someone near and dear to her heart. Her husband died from the disease just last year, she said.

As Larente headed out the door, arms full, he took the gifts back to the station, adding them to a pile of about 70 toys. Soon enough, they were all loaded up into his cruiser and on their way to the hospital.

The day notched the sixth annual event, initially started by Edgerley, a Burlington firefighter and Christian Hunt, a Vermont State Police trooper.

BFD, VSP and Morristown police were the first teams to come together and kick off the event six years ago. During this year’s go-around, a joint effort of 15 departments collected over 2,000 gifts.

“It’s actually incredible just to see the amount of people who want to take part in it,” Edgerley said, noting he already has a few more verbal commitments for next year.