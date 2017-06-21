Milton native on track: Payea reflects back, drives forward on ACT tour

Colchester’s Scott Payea grew up around racing. The roar of engines, the cockpit gatherings and the bellowing fans strum an ordinary beat in his life, and always have.

A Milton native, Payea said racecar driving is planted deep in his roots, as it is in the town history books.

“Of course, you root for the Dragons,” he said, referencing Milton’s hometown racers Beaver and Bobby Dragon. “I really aspired to compete on the same stage as they did.”

Payea’s first time competing behind the wheel was at age 17. He learned the ropes from his father, who he watched regularly at Barre’s renowned Thunder Road International Speedbowl — the same track where Payea earned a winning trophy last week in the American Canadian Tour.

“Thunder Road has definitely been my favorite race track,” he said. “The hometown crowd plays a big role in that.”

With family and friends rooting him on, Payea notched the No. 1 spot at the Community Bank 150 on Sunday, June 10 for the third time since joining the ACT tour in 2005. He earned “Rookie of the Year” then, too.

The tour is the highest competition Payea’s took part in since starting out in Thunder Road’s Street Stocks category at 17 years old. Once he initially gained familiarity behind the wheel and knew what to expect on the course, he moved up to the Tigers division after two years.

With that came a more powerful and larger car that made both maintenance and driving increasingly challenging. Five years later, he made the last jump to the Late Model category.

Late nights in the shop ensued, along with finding sponsorships and other ways to feasibly maintain a competitive car.

Juggling a full-time job, racing and eventually starting a family provided their own struggles. Luckily, his 4-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son are old enough to enjoy the track now, he said, and are always enthusiastic to cheer him on.

On the ACT tour, Payea drives in 10 races around New England throughout the summer. Since 2005, he’s nabbed 11 career ACT triumphs. His latest win came last Saturday at the White Mountain 150 in North Woodstock, N.H.

Payea’s most memorable racing moment was winning the Community Bank 150 the first-time around. It was his first late model win, and earning it on home soil was an added highlight, he said.

Having the opportunity to race regionally “on a pretty big stage,” Payea said he feels accomplished and generally fortunate to work with great people and fast cars.

When his teenage career kicked off, Payea’s pit team was filled with family members. Over the years, the team evolved but followed him throughout late models, he said. Last year, the three-year Colchester resident started racing for Georgia’s RPM Motor Sports.

The people at RPM, who field his car, are great to work with and prepare a speedy car, leading him to the front of the pack, he said.

With six races left, Payea and RPM have their sights set on the ACT championship title.

To get there, their motto is a bit slower paced than their racing.

“We just take one race at a time,” Payea said.

Noting it’s all about preparation, Payea explained it’s essential each crewmember know his or her duties so everything’s ready to go come race time.

Because the season is fairly short, each race is important, he added.

“We go out and do our best on each one,” he said. “It takes solid finishes and luck. We’ve been close to the championship many times.”