Milton native lands rare catch

When the flag on one of his tip-ups sprang to life on Lake Champlain about two weeks ago on a clear February morning, Ryan Carpentier wasn’t quite sure what was lurking on the other end.

Just before sunrise on February 12, the group set up three miles off shore, riding their ATVs onto the frozen lake near Tyler Place in Swanton to find a spot where they could avoid the throngs of weekend ice fisherman.

Carpentier set up 15 tip-ups, rigging them with 50-pound test fluorocarbon, pike minnows from nearby Dockside Outdoor Supply and a circle hook with red and blue beads.

“We were the farthest guys out,” Carpentier said.

Around 8:30 a.m., he got his first and only bite of the day.

“I knew it was one of the biggest fish I had ever caught just by the way it ran,” Carpentier said. “I thought it was huge northern [pike].”

About 10 strenuous minutes later, Carpentier hauled a 14.1-pound, 38-inch muskellunge through the ice with the help of his friend Jeff Hamel and Hamel’s son, Brody.

Nearby, Dan Verwey was drilling another hole. The trio attended Milton High School and grew up fishing together.

“It did four or five nasty runs like I’ve never experienced before. It was definitely a fight,” Carpentier said.

After hoisting the fish out of the water, the group acted quickly to measure, weigh and photograph the sensitive fish to get it back in the water as quickly as possible.

The catch was the first muskie Carpentier has caught in his 32 years fishing, but it also marked one the few successful wintertime muskie catch and releases documented in Vermont on Lake Champlain.

After releasing the fish and posting the photos on social media, Vermont Fish & Wildlife fisheries biologist Shawn Good contacted Carpentier.

“What I can tell you is I’ve never heard of a muskie getting caught through the ice in Vermont,” Good said. “It is important to say that because they do get caught through the ice in other states where they’re more abundant.”

Since 2008, Good has headed the department’s muskellunge team, a group that spearheaded the muskie restoration movement on Lake Champlain. The fish’s population was assumed lost between 1970 and 1980, Good said.

Wildlife officials speculate the sharp decline was a reaction to poor water quality in the Missisquoi River and Missisquoi Bay after a chemical paper mill spill on the river, a tributary of Lake Champlain.

For years after the population was decimated, surveys and efforts to find any evidence of muskie in the lake by Vt. Fish & Wildlife staff continued to come up dry.

“We’re trying to return a species that was native to Lake Champlain back to the lake and reestablish its place in the fish community,” Good said.

While Good said overfishing likely did not play a role in the hurting the population, he stressed the need for anglers to follow Vermont’s strict catch and release only policy regarding muskie.

To revive the population, Good and his team have stocked muskie between 5 and 6 inches in length, known as summer fingerlings.

“We stock them in August and they’re hatched in April or May, so they’re four months old,” Good said. “The theory is, the larger they are when you stock them, the higher the probability of them surviving.”

On average, Good said he stocks between 6,000 and 7,000 summer fingerlings per year. Since the start of the program, Good said he has stocked 50,620 fish in the Missisquoi River and Missisquoi Bay – the last known place where the native population was known to exist.

Other states stock muskie at different stages including fry, which are typically 1 inch long, and fall fingerlings, which are about 10 inches. The number of fish stocked is relative to the size of the fish being stocked, Good said.

For instance, stocking muskie fry means that between 80,000 and 100,000 are stocked per year, with the expected survival rate hovering around 10 percent.

While Good noted Carpentier’s catch was uncommon because muskies are known to be elusive, low-density predators he pointed to the instance as a larger indication that the restoration program is having a noticeable impact on the muskie population.

“At some point in the near future, there could be a recreational, targetable population of muskie that can sustain a sport fishery,” Good said. “It’s really encouraging.”

Vt. Fish & Wildlife fisheries biologist Shawn Good confirmed the catch and release of second muskellunge, between 34-35 inches, through the ice on Lake Champlain less than 10 miles from the stocking area on the day of publication. The fish was caught by Gage Honsinger.