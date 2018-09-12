Vermont State Police arrested a 33-year-old Milton man for what they say is his third driving under the influence infraction.

Troopers responded to a report of an unresponsive male slumped over his vehicle on the side of Interstate 89 southbound in St. Albans on September 7 around 8:20 p.m., a press release said.

They identified the operator as Eric M. Poland, who had to be revived by rescue crews. Investigation determined Poland was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and police cited him for DUI-drugs, a news release said.

Troopers transported Poland to the St. Albans barracks, where he was evaluated by a drug recognition expert and subsequently lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility on $2,500 bail.

He was set to appear in court on September 10, police said.