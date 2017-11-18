Milton man leads police on chase

A Milton man faces multiple citations after police say he led them on an 18-mile pursuit in Franklin County on Saturday afternoon, a news release said.

Philip Katon, 50, had refused to stop for Milton police, who had attempted a traffic stop for multiple vehicle violations. He then called Milton PD and threatened to kill officers if they succeeded in pulling him over, VSP said.

Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks located Katon’s vehicle on Interstate 89 in St. Albans Town. Katon led them on a pursuit through Swanton, Highgate and Sheldon before his vehicle became disabled, police said.

Katon was taken into custody after resisting arrest. Police found a muzzleloader and multiple knives near the driver’s seat of his vehicle, VSP said.

Katon was cited into court for attempting to elude, driving with a criminally suspended license, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, the news release said.