Vermont State Police have identified a man found dead at an Interstate 91 rest stop in Windsor County last week, a press release Monday said.

Troopers say 48-year-old David L. Valenti was found dead in his vehicle at the Exit 9 park-and-ride in Hartland last Thursday, June 21. A concerned citizen alerted Vermont State Police, who responded with the assistant state medical examiner to investigate, a press release said.

Valenti’s body will be autopsied at the medical examiner’s office in Burlington, police said. Police are still investigating the manner and cause of death but don’t suspect foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Trooper Christopher Blais at 234-9933.