Milton man cited with four heroin felonies

An extensive heroin distribution investigation by the Milton Police Department resulted in the Sept. 30 arrest of a Milton man, police said in a press release Monday morning.

Police found Jeffrey Drown, 36, in possession of 890 bags of suspected heroin upon his arrest. He was cited with selling, possessing, trafficking and transporting heroin into Vermont and lodged in Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail.

The four felonies combined carry a total sentence of up to 70 years in prison and up to $2,350,000 in fines.

Drown was set to appear in Chittenden Superior Court – Criminal Division on Monday. MPD asks anyone with further information

about the case to call 893-2424 or Champlain Valley Crime Stoppers at 864-9193.