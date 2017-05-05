Milton man cited for leaving crash scene

Vermont State Police arrested a Milton man after a two-vehicle crash on South Burlington’s Interstate 89 early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene and found Kenyon Desranleau, 20, had fled on foot, a VSP press release said. South Burlington Police located Desranleau in a nearby neighborhood and reported he showed signs of impairment, the release said.

Desranleau was cited with leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a criminally suspended license, giving false information to a police officer and violating conditions of release. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and first responders transported him to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-incapacitating injuries.

A DUI charge is pending blood test results, VSP said.

The second operator, Christopher Bianchi, 56, of Colchester, was also unbelted but sustained no injuries. The occupants of his vehicle were transported to UVM Medical Center for non-incapacitating injuries.

Both cars sustained heavy damage, and the crash occurred during rainy, wet road conditions, police said, though the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Desranleau is scheduled to appear in Chittenden County Court on July 13.