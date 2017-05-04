Milton: Let’s Make A Deal

Hot dogs don’t normally have four limbs. At last year’s Let’s Make a Deal-Vermont Style event, though, one did.

Middle-aged residents dressed as Milton High School cheerleaders, bumblebees, 50s ladies and hippies accompanied Milton Family Community Center’s hot dog-costumed board president, Dan Osman, last year as about 70 people gathered for the prize-based game show.

Miltonians are invited to attend in costume for MFCC’s second annual event next Friday, May 12.

MFCC executive director Vikki Patterson hopes to see at least 100 people attend, and she can’t wait to see what costumes they create.

“I guarantee this is so entertaining,” Patterson said. “You will laugh all night long.”

The game is a play on the 1970’s Monty Hall classic Let’s Make A Deal. Jamie Polli and Tim Kavanagh of GameShowsVT are returning as hosts of the show.

Contestants are chosen from the crowd and make their way to the front of the room, where three colored boxes lie. Under each box is a cash prize, a gift certificate or a “zonk” or gag gift. It’s all a game of chance.

To get chosen, audience members may be asked to do something goofy, Patterson recalled, or a host might ask a silly question such as, “Who has a screwdriver in their pocket?”

Some of the prizes thus far include a stay at Hotel Vermont and gift cards to Bleu Northeast Seafood restaurant and New World Tortilla. Other prizes include gift baskets filled with crafts, maple syrup and more, Patterson said.

Local sponsors donate all prizes, and the event’s proceeds support MFCC’s various programs. Last year, the affair raised around $1,000 for the organization.

Patterson hopes the nonprofit will double that amount this month and continue to grow the event in years to come. If all goes well, Patterson sees Let’s Make A Deal becoming MFCC’s key event.

When contestants don’t pick the box hiding the cash prize, it’s added to “the Big Deal,” a pot of money that keeps growing over the course of the game. An electronic sign blinks the accumulated amount, and audience members can buy raffle tickets to earn a spot in competing for it in the last round.

Vanessa Fleming, last year’s winner, went home with $500 cash and an even greater sum in prizes, she said.

Toward the beginning of the game, Fleming recalled picking Box No. 3, receiving a collection of cleaning supplies. She was disappointed, she said, but knew it was all for fun. She wasn’t prepared to win.

So when her ticket number was called, she jumped up and down and excitedly made her way to the hosts.

“They twirled me around, handed me the money and I asked if the money was real,” she recalled.

She had dressed up like a “bum on the street” but left a bit richer. It was the first time she’d ever won money.

As May 12 approaches, Fleming’s not positive what costume she’ll wear this year, but pop star Lady Gaga is a contender, she said. The more a guest stands out, the better his or her chance is at getting chosen to play.

While Patterson said MFCC enjoyed being at Georgia Mountain Maples in the past, she’s excited for the event to be held in the center of town this year at the Eagles Club.

The space will allow people to take part in an interactive and unique game they may have never played before. Patterson said all are welcome to join in on the fun.

With the game being “Vermont style,” hosts rewrite and tweak the script from the original show, Patterson said.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the evening ends at 10, Patterson noted. A silent auction will be set up, along with a cash bar and snacks. Tickets for the adult-only event are $35. The game show kicks off at 7 p.m.

May the odds be ever in your favor, Milton.