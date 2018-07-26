Submitted by KEELY AGAN

Milton Farmers Market manager

This is the best season of the year! Why? Because it’s farmers market season! The best place to get the freshest local produce, the tastiest meats and cheeses, amazing prepared food and gorgeous crafts is your local farmers market!

Come meet the hardworking farmers, crafters and bakers that bring high-quality work to every single market at the Hannaford Plaza on Route 7 in Milton. We will be there every Thursday until October 11 from 3:30-7 p.m.

We are proud to be one of the markets accepting Crop Cash and Farm to Family Coupons this year. What does that mean? Here is a quick overview of Crop Cash and Farm to Family programs:

Crop Cash is a program run through NOFA VT that helps people extend their EBT/SNAP dollar at their local farmers market. When you come to the market manager tent to get your EBT tokens for use at the farmers market, we will match you up to $10 extra of Crop Cash coupons to be used on local fruits, vegetables, seeds and starts grown in the U.S.

For example, if you were to purchase $5 of EBT/SNAP market tokens, we would give you $5 extra of Crop Cash coupons. We do this up to $10!

Farm to Family Coupons are to be used on fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs grown

within the United States. They were distributed to those eligible households who applied this year. To apply or inquire about next year’s program, visit http://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/f2. Coupons are $6 each this year, and produce vendors that accept Farm to Family will have signs at their booths indicating that they are a Farm to Family vendor.

The Milton Farmers Market is also excited to be bringing back the Power of Produce Club where kids get to participate in a free produce-related craft every week where they can earn POP bucks to be used to buy fresh fruits and veggies at the market.

If you would like to stay updated about our weekly farmers market vendors, recipes, shopping lists and more, follow us on Facebook at Milton Farmers Market – Milton VT.

Get in touch!

This article is part of a monthly series from farmers market organizers.