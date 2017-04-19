Milton family displaced by fire

A fire in a home on Mackey Street last week left two adults displaced, a Red Cross press release said.

Milton and Georgia fire departments worked to extinguish the blaze after it broke out Sunday, April 12.

Volunteers from the Red Cross Disaster Action Team met with the residents to ensure they had safe shelter, food, clothing and other essentials, the release said. Client casework volunteers offered help over the next few days to assist the victims and provide referrals as they began to get back on their feet.

The Red Cross reports a family is displaced by disaster – usually a home fire – in Vermont and New Hampshire every 17 hours on average. The organization and community partners nationwide are part of the “Home Fire Preparedness Campaign,” willing to work with local teams to install smoke alarms for anyone who doesn’t currently have them. To arrange for a free installation or battery check, call the Red Cross at 1-800-464-6692.